Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India braces for Covid-19 third wave amid festive rush; US to reopen land borders for non-essential travel in November

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 13 Live Updates: In a major development in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Subject Expert Committee of India’s Central Drug Authority on Tuesday recommended granting emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions. Finally, children in India now have a choice in terms of Covid-19 vaccines with Bharat Biotech becoming the second company after Zydus Cadila to offer Covid-19 vaccines for children. However, the final nod from the Drug Controller General of India is still awaited. The development carries a lot of importance as India braces for a third wave, which, experts say, might impact children more than adults.
Meanwhile, India has been reporting below 20,000 new Coronavirus infections for the past few days. The number of active cases has been falling sharply. However, any laxity in adhering to Covid protocol during festival celebration might erase all the gain India has achieved so far in containing the Covid-19 spread, warn experts. Amid the Durga Pooja rush, the daily caseload in West Bengal surged near to 1,000. Some parts of the country have started seeing a spike in new cases in the past few days. Several states/UTs have issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for festival celebration, in order to check any spike in Covid-19 cases. The Union Health Ministry and state governments/UTs and experts have advised people to follow appropriate Covid behaviours such as wearing masks, maintaining distance, and avoid crowding during festivals.
Highlights
Russia hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths Tuesday as the country struggled with a rapid surge of infections and lagging vaccination rates, but authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown. The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Russia has repeatedly hit record daily death tolls this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported Tuesday. Despite the rapidly mounting toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities. The soaring infections has raised the pressure on Russia's health care system, with hospitals filling up quickly. (AP)
The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated. Senior administration officials previewed the new policy late Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to speak ahead of the formal announcement. Both Mexico and Canada have pressed the U.S. for months to ease restrictions on travel that have separated families and curtailed leisure trips since the onset of the pandemic. The latest move follows last month's announcement that the U.S. will end country-based travel bans for air travel, and instead require vaccination for foreign nationals seeking to enter by plane. (AP)
With the addition of 201 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,62,301, an official said on Wednesday. Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,440, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,250, while the death toll stands at 3,278, another official said. (PTI)