Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with states reporting low first dose coverage

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 22 Live Updates: As India’s active caseload is at its lowest in more than 530 days, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is on Monday set to hold a review meeting to check the progress and planning of the coronavirus vaccination drive in Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. The review meeting is scheduled since the first dose coverage in these states is less than 70%, with Nagaland not having touched 50% first dose coverage yet. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is going strong in the country with more than 116 crore doses of vaccine having been administered as of Sunday morning.
As far as the cases are concerned, the cases in India have been steadily declining, and as of Sunday, the active cases in the country were lowest in the last 532 days or since March 2020, when the cases had first started surfacing in the country. Across the country, several initiatives are being taken to persuade people to get themselves vaccinated. Madhya Pradesh government has announced that ration benefits would be given to those who get fully vaccinated, and now, the Union Health Ministry has decided to hold weekly or monthly lucky draw programmes and other such initiatives for fully vaccinated people only.
At the same time, cases in Europe are steadily increasing with Austria having announced a lockdown to combat the spread of the virus. Moreover, stricter restrictions are being imposed by many countries in the continent to curb the spread. The WHO has also expressed concerns over the situation regarding COVID-19 cases in Europe.
Highlights
At least 437 people, including 41 students, teachers and other staff of a private school in Aizawl, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 1,31,685, a health department official said on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 477, with two more persons, one from Lawngtlai and another from Champhai, succumbing to the infection, he said. The single-day positivity rate was 13.95 per cent as the new cases were detected from 3,133 samples. Of the new cases, Aizawl district registered the highest at 225, followed by Lunglei (106) and Kolasib (36), the official said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,900, which is 3.72 per cent of the total cases. Altogether 145 Covid-19 have recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,26,308. (PTI)
Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting today with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Puducherry. "Our discussion will centre around progress of #COVID19 vaccination in these regions & the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic," he tweets. (ANI)
Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems. The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be reevaluated after 10. They require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising. Restaurants and most shops must close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and day care centers can remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children home. Austria hopes to lift the measures on Dec. 13 but may keep a further lockdown on the unvaccinated. The new lockdown measures kicked in a day after many Austrians hurriedly enjoyed a last day out at coffeehouses and Christmas markets across the country. (AP)
Sikkim recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a Health Department bulletin said. The state has so far recorded 32,169 COVID-19 cases, it said. The toll remained at 403 with no reports of any new death, it added. Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered six, while South Sikkim reported two. Sikkim now has 123 active cases, while 31,309 people recovered from the disease. Altogether, 334 patients have migrated to other states. (PTI)