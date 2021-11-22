Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with states reporting low first dose coverage

The single-day rise in Coronavirus infections in India has been below 20,000 for the past 44 days.

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 22 Live Updates: As India’s active caseload is at its lowest in more than 530 days, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is on Monday set to hold a review meeting to check the progress and planning of the coronavirus vaccination drive in Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. The review meeting is scheduled since the first dose coverage in these states is less than 70%, with Nagaland not having touched 50% first dose coverage yet. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is going strong in the country with more than 116 crore doses of vaccine having been administered as of Sunday morning.

As far as the cases are concerned, the cases in India have been steadily declining, and as of Sunday, the active cases in the country were lowest in the last 532 days or since March 2020, when the cases had first started surfacing in the country. Across the country, several initiatives are being taken to persuade people to get themselves vaccinated. Madhya Pradesh government has announced that ration benefits would be given to those who get fully vaccinated, and now, the Union Health Ministry has decided to hold weekly or monthly lucky draw programmes and other such initiatives for fully vaccinated people only.

At the same time, cases in Europe are steadily increasing with Austria having announced a lockdown to combat the spread of the virus. Moreover, stricter restrictions are being imposed by many countries in the continent to curb the spread. The WHO has also expressed concerns over the situation regarding COVID-19 cases in Europe.