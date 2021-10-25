Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: Emergence of new Delta ‘sub variant’ in India triggers possibility of third wave

Even though research regarding the new mutant is still in the initial phase, studies so far show that this mutant is far more transmissible than the Delta variant. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 25 Live Updates: India may have in a better position now in terms of the Covid situation if you compare with the condition prevailing two months ago. However, the fight against Coronavirus is not over yet. With a few cases of new Delta ‘sub variant’, which is the reason behind the recent surge in the UK, detected Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the possibility of a third wave can’t be ruled out. Though the emergence of the variant is not surprising, the experts are cautious about the silent spread.

Experts have said all along that India may not see the third wave in case there is no emergence of a new Covid mutant. However, scientists have said that the AY.4.2 variant of the Coronavirus has already reached India, which is more concerning now. In fact, some cases have been detected in Mumbai, according to reports. Even though research regarding the new mutant is still in the initial phase, studies so far show that this mutant is far more transmissible than the Delta variant.

In the meanwhile, the decline in India’s Covid-19 cases slowed down to 1% after the festive week. In the week ended October 24, India witnessed 1,08,500 new Covid-19 cases, compared to 1,09,760 cases in the previous week – only 1,200 lesser infections as Covid-19 cases surge in several states/UTs after the celebration of festivals. According to data from Union Health Ministry, Assam reported the highest surge of 42% in new Coronavirus infection in the week ended October 24, followed by West Bengal (41%). Himachal Pradesh also reported a 25% spike in new cases. National Capital Delhi saw a 9% rise in fresh Coronavirus infections. India has been reporting below 20,000 new cases for the past few days.

Here are the latest updates on Coronavirus from India and around the globe: