Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: Emergence of new Delta ‘sub variant’ in India triggers possibility of third wave

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 25 Live Updates: India may have in a better position now in terms of the Covid situation if you compare with the condition prevailing two months ago. However, the fight against Coronavirus is not over yet. With a few cases of new Delta ‘sub variant’, which is the reason behind the recent surge in the UK, detected Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the possibility of a third wave can’t be ruled out. Though the emergence of the variant is not surprising, the experts are cautious about the silent spread.
Experts have said all along that India may not see the third wave in case there is no emergence of a new Covid mutant. However, scientists have said that the AY.4.2 variant of the Coronavirus has already reached India, which is more concerning now. In fact, some cases have been detected in Mumbai, according to reports. Even though research regarding the new mutant is still in the initial phase, studies so far show that this mutant is far more transmissible than the Delta variant.
In the meanwhile, the decline in India’s Covid-19 cases slowed down to 1% after the festive week. In the week ended October 24, India witnessed 1,08,500 new Covid-19 cases, compared to 1,09,760 cases in the previous week – only 1,200 lesser infections as Covid-19 cases surge in several states/UTs after the celebration of festivals. According to data from Union Health Ministry, Assam reported the highest surge of 42% in new Coronavirus infection in the week ended October 24, followed by West Bengal (41%). Himachal Pradesh also reported a 25% spike in new cases. National Capital Delhi saw a 9% rise in fresh Coronavirus infections. India has been reporting below 20,000 new cases for the past few days.
Here are the latest updates on Coronavirus from India and around the globe:
Highlights
British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down." Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home. (AP)
A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites. The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu. Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others spread across several provinces and cities. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors. Despite having largely stamped out cases of local infection, China maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, characterised by lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing for the virus. The spread of the delta variant by travellers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside. (AP)
With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the festive season, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people on Sunday to follow the safety protocols rigourously to curb the spread of the viral disease. She urged everyone to wear their facemasks properly, covering the nose, to avert being infected with the disease. "Please wear the mask properly. The number of Covid cases registered a spike after Durga Puja. Hence, you must follow the Covid safety precautions, do not keep the mask hanging from your chin," Banerjee said at a meeting. She urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja festivities. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also warned people about a rise in the number of malaria cases in the state, especially in north Bengal. (PTI)
Assam reported 139 fresh COVID-19 on Sunday, lower than its five-day streak of over 300 single-day infections, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said. The state's caseload mounted to 6,08,589 with the new cases detected out of 19,713 samples, even as five more coronavirus deaths were registered, it said. Assam now has 2,510 active cases, and 5,98,759 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 244 since Saturday. (PTI)