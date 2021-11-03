Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: PM Modi to hold review meeting with districts reporting low vaccination coverage today

India has been reporting below 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for teh past 25 days. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 3 Live Updates: India has administered more than 106.85 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses so far. However, the uneven pace of vaccination remains a concern. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, nearly 71% of the eligible population has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 35% are fully vaccinated. As many as 48 districts have been identified as lagging behind, where first-dose coverage is still below 50%. According to data, 27 of the 48 districts are from the Northeast, including eight districts each in Manipur and Nagaland. Jharkhand has the most districts (9) with below 50% first-dose vaccination coverage.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a detailed review meeting with district Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, & other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.” CMs of these states will also be present in the meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12 noon, the PMO said. India has set the target to inoculate all its eligible population with the Covid-19 vaccine by year-end.

Meanwhile, fresh infections are under 20,000 for the past 25 days in India. The number of deaths and active cases has been witnessing a steady decline for the past few weeks. Active cases in the country have dropped to 250 days low on Tuesday. The Covid-19 situation is under control in India. However, the fight against Coronavirus is not over yet. Several countries have started witnessing a resurgence of Coronavirus infections in the past few days. Counties like the US, UK, Russia, China, Singapore, Ukraine, and some in Eastern Europe reported a sudden spike in new cases. According to data from the World Health Organization, the UK reported a 14% rise in fresh infections at 283,756 cases, followed by Russia’s 217,322. The UK witnessed over 50,000 cases for the first time since July 17; experts attributed the surge to the Delta variant.

