Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India logs 10,229 new Covid-19 cases, 125 deaths; Active cases lowest in 523 days; Kerala top contributor

Several states/UTs have witnessed a slight increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases during the week ended November 14. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 15 Live Updates: India reported 10,229 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,44,47,536, while the number of active cases in the country has declined to 1,34,096, the lowest in 523 days, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data on Monday. The death toll increased to 4,63,655 with 125 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in fresh coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for the past 38 days and less than 50,000 for 141 consecutive days now.

As the number of weekly fresh Coronavirus infections remained nearly the same as the previous week, the fall in Covid-19 cases in India halted in the week after Diwali. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, several states/UTs have reported a slight increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases during the week ended November 14. However, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which has been contributing the most to India’s Covid-19 tally for the past few weeks, witnessed a steady decline in new infections.

India reported 80,614 fresh Coronavirus infections in the week ended November 14, compared to 80,687 cases in the previous week. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 34% spike in fresh Coronavirus infections, followed by Karnataka (17%). Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal, Rajasthan Uttarakhand, and Haryana are among the states which have reported an increase in new Covid-19 cases last week. Though the Covid-19 situation in India is under control, these spikes, if sustained, may trigger spread in Covid-19 cases.

New Covid-19 cases in the country have been under 20,000 for more than a month now. However, globally, infections are rising again, especially in Europe. China, the UK, the US, Singapore, Russia are among the nations that are battling a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. Australia has imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated people.

