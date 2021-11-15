Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India logs 10,229 new Covid-19 cases, 125 deaths; Active cases lowest in 523 days; Kerala top contributor

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 15 Live Updates: India reported 10,229 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,44,47,536, while the number of active cases in the country has declined to 1,34,096, the lowest in 523 days, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data on Monday. The death toll increased to 4,63,655 with 125 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in fresh coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for the past 38 days and less than 50,000 for 141 consecutive days now.
As the number of weekly fresh Coronavirus infections remained nearly the same as the previous week, the fall in Covid-19 cases in India halted in the week after Diwali. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, several states/UTs have reported a slight increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases during the week ended November 14. However, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which has been contributing the most to India’s Covid-19 tally for the past few weeks, witnessed a steady decline in new infections.
India reported 80,614 fresh Coronavirus infections in the week ended November 14, compared to 80,687 cases in the previous week. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 34% spike in fresh Coronavirus infections, followed by Karnataka (17%). Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal, Rajasthan Uttarakhand, and Haryana are among the states which have reported an increase in new Covid-19 cases last week. Though the Covid-19 situation in India is under control, these spikes, if sustained, may trigger spread in Covid-19 cases.
New Covid-19 cases in the country have been under 20,000 for more than a month now. However, globally, infections are rising again, especially in Europe. China, the UK, the US, Singapore, Russia are among the nations that are battling a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. Australia has imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated people.
Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
#COVID19 | Of the 10,229 new cases, 11,926 recoveries & 125 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 5848 cases, 7228 recoveries and 46 deaths. - ANI
Egypt's national research body said Sunday that it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine. The country's acting health minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, told reporters at a press conference that it is launching clinical trials of the new vaccine. He said the trial for the vaccine, named COVI VAX' will start with tens, then hundreds, and will eventually include thousands of people. Sunday's announcement in Cairo was the first indication that researchers there had moved from producing the vaccine and early testing to injecting people who are the subjects of the trial. The World Health Organization has previously recognized the Egyptian vaccine as one of hundreds of formulas around the world that are in development. It works by including proteins from the original virus to provoke an immune response.- AP
Israel on Sunday approved giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11. The Health Ministry decision follows approval by U.S. health authorities earlier this month to OK the vaccine for the same age group. Israel was one of the first countries in the world to carry out a broad vaccination campaign in its adult and adolescent population early this year, and it became the first country to carry out a widespread booster campaign over the summer. Experts say Israel's aggressive vaccination efforts have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus and bring a recent wave of the delta variant under control. But it has seen the coronavirus continue to spread among unvaccinated populations, including children. In a statement, the Health Ministry said its director general, Dr. Nachman Ash, accepted a recommendation from expert advisers to inoculate children with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. It said a majority of advisers believed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks. - AP
Greece's premier film festival took an unexpected turn Sunday night when anti-vaxxers showed up outside the theater where the awards ceremony was about to begin and shouted obscenities at arriving moviegoers and festival personnel. Police intervened to keep back the 400 or so protesters who had been marching through Greece's second largest city to denounce coronavirus vaccines. They eventually left after throwing numerous flyers. The 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival was well attended during its 10-day run. All moviegoers and festival personnel wore masks and had to produce either a vaccination certificate or proof of recovering from COVID-19 within six months prior to their attendance. Greece is going through a virus resurgence, with daily infections at record levels and both fatalities and the number of people placed on ventilators rising, putting pressure for on the health system for the second time this year. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 831,874 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country of about 10.7 million people. In the past week alone, there were 44,970 virus cases and 471 deaths related to COVID-19.(AP)
With the addition of 118 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,67,682, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,555, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,324, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said. (PTI)