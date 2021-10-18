Coronavirus India Live News: India registers 13,596 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in 230 days; Recovery rate improves to 98.12%, highest since March 2020

India is racing towards the 100-crore mark in terms of Covid-19 vaccination. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 18 Live Updates: Mumbai, once the hotspot of the Covid-19 infections in India, on Sunday reported zero Covid deaths in the city for the first time almost since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the region last reported zero deaths on March 26, 2020. In another positive development, genome sequencing data shows lower Delta cases in the city. According to the results of the third round of genome sequencing of 376 samples of COVID positive patients collected from various hospitals and individuals, 54% have shown Delta variant, compared to 70% in the earlier genome sequencing concluded in the first week of September.

The virus is shrinking. However, experts warned against any laxity. Dr VK Paul, chief of Covid taskforce, said, “The second Coronavirus wave is subsiding but not fair to say now that worst is over.” The festive season has already started in India. It may be noted that just after festivals, Coronavirus infections spike. Kerala, which has been contributing more than 60% of cases to India’s daily Covid-19 tally, witnessed a sharp spike after Onam. However, the state has started witnessing a sharp decline in new infections for the past few days. New cases and deaths linked to Coronavirus infections have started steadily declining in the country. India has been reporting below 20,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the past few days. For the 7-day period ending on October 17, the country witnessed the lowest weekly Covid-19 cases in almost 8 months.

Meanwhile, India is racing towards the 100-crore mark in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.

Here are the latest, verified Covid news from India and across the world: