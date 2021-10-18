Coronavirus India Live News: India registers 13,596 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in 230 days; Recovery rate improves to 98.12%, highest since March 2020

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 18 Live Updates: Mumbai, once the hotspot of the Covid-19 infections in India, on Sunday reported zero Covid deaths in the city for the first time almost since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. According to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the region last reported zero deaths on March 26, 2020. In another positive development, genome sequencing data shows lower Delta cases in the city. According to the results of the third round of genome sequencing of 376 samples of COVID positive patients collected from various hospitals and individuals, 54% have shown Delta variant, compared to 70% in the earlier genome sequencing concluded in the first week of September.
The virus is shrinking. However, experts warned against any laxity. Dr VK Paul, chief of Covid taskforce, said, “The second Coronavirus wave is subsiding but not fair to say now that worst is over.” The festive season has already started in India. It may be noted that just after festivals, Coronavirus infections spike. Kerala, which has been contributing more than 60% of cases to India’s daily Covid-19 tally, witnessed a sharp spike after Onam. However, the state has started witnessing a sharp decline in new infections for the past few days. New cases and deaths linked to Coronavirus infections have started steadily declining in the country. India has been reporting below 20,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the past few days. For the 7-day period ending on October 17, the country witnessed the lowest weekly Covid-19 cases in almost 8 months.
Meanwhile, India is racing towards the 100-crore mark in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as two more persons recuperated from the disease while one new infection pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,642, a health department official said on Monday. The single new case was detected during contact tracing on Sunday, he said. The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19 case and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is a part. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar Islands - are COVID-19 free, the official said. A total of 7,505 people have so far recovered from COVID-19. - PTI
COVID19 | India reports 13,596 new cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 230 days. Active caseload stands at 1,89,694: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - ANI
New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.There will be no changes in the social restrictions that have already been in place for over two months in Auckland under alert level 3, Ardern said at a news conference. - Reuters
Thane has reported 182 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,63,381, an official said on Monday. Besides these new cases added on Sunday, one death due to the viral infection was also reported, which raised the fatality toll in the district to 11,459, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,459, while the death toll stands at 3,279, another official said. (PTI)