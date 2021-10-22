Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 am today as India achieves 100 crore jabs milestone

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 22 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today, according to the PMO office. His address comes a day after India crossed the milestone of 100 crore doses in Covid-19 vaccination. The country achieved the feat in just about nine months after the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive in January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it “historic” and said, “…the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.”
The country has so far vaccinated 75% of its adult population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 30% with both doses (fully vaccinated). He described India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.
What Next? According to Union Health Ministry data, India has administered an average of 59.29 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine daily in the month of August. It increased to 78.69 lakh doses in September. But, the pace of vaccination dropped in October. In the first 20 days of the month, the average daily vaccinations have fallen to 46.68 lakh doses.
Vaccines are the main weapon in the fight against the Covid-19. It provides significant protection against severe Covid-19 infections, hospitalisation, and death. But, even almost after nine months of the launch of the vaccination drive, approximately 20% of the population above 60 years is yet to receive the first dose, according to data. Nearly 10.62 crore persons in the 60-plus age group have been administered the first dose and 6.20 crore are fully vaccinated.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday held a review meeting on the progress of the nationwide vaccination drive and he asked states/UTs to increase the pace of vaccination. Early this week, the Union Health Ministry has urged all states/UTs to focus on administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as supply improves. India is aiming to finish vaccinating all its eligible population by the year-end.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from 'anxiety to assurance' that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic". In an opinion piece a day after the cumulative vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore, Modi noted that the feat was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country's capability, and asserted that his government ensured that, like its other schemes, there is no "VIP culture" in the vaccination drive either. There was a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give preferential treatment to them in vaccination, he said, while giving credit to Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for rising to the occasion to make the country 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in producing vaccines. Outlining the enormity of the challenge, from producing the vaccine in plants of Pune and Hyderabad to ensuring last mile delivery across the country with seamless logistics, Modi said the drive has been an unprecedented effort in the history of independent India. "When everyone takes ownership, nothing is impossible. Our healthcare workers traversed hills and crossed rivers across difficult geographies to vaccinate people. Our youth, social workers, healthcare workers, social and religious leaders, all deserve credit for the fact that India faces minimal vaccine hesitancy when compared to even developed nations," he wrote in the piece 'Team India-Responding to Adversity with Achievement'. Administering 100 crore doses of vaccines in just about nine months since the vaccination started has been a tremendous journey in dealing with the disease, the prime minister said, noting that humanity was dealing with such a pandemic after 100 years and no one knew much about the virus following its outbreak in early 2020. (PTI)
With the addition of 148 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,64,123, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of two persons, the death toll in the district grew to 11,470. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,37,677 and the fatality count at 3,282, another official said. (PTI)
