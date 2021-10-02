Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India reports 24,354 new Covid-19 cases, 234 deaths; Active cases drop to 2,73,889, lowest in 197 days

Of 24,354 new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 13,834 new cases and 95 deaths yesterday

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News October 2 Live Update: India reported 24,354 cases in the past 24 hours, marking a decline of over 2,000 cases as compared to the cases reported on Friday. The majority of these cases were reported from Kerala, but the share of the coronavirus cases from the southern state has reduced. Kerala on Friday evening reported 13,834 new cases, which is about 56% of the daily cases that India reported. This indicates a rise in the number of daily cases in other states, which can usher in fears of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic once again. After Kerala, Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases on Friday with 3,105 new Covid-19 cases.

Amid this, India has been witnessing a steady vaccination drive, with over 89.74 crore doses having been administered till Friday evening. Of these, more than 65.38 crore are first doses and 24.28 crore are second doses. Over 62 lakh doses were administered on Friday, with 34.82 lakh first doses and 28.04 lakh second doses.

