Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India reports 24,354 new Covid-19 cases, 234 deaths; Active cases drop to 2,73,889, lowest in 197 days

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News October 2 Live Update: India reported 24,354 cases in the past 24 hours, marking a decline of over 2,000 cases as compared to the cases reported on Friday. The majority of these cases were reported from Kerala, but the share of the coronavirus cases from the southern state has reduced. Kerala on Friday evening reported 13,834 new cases, which is about 56% of the daily cases that India reported. This indicates a rise in the number of daily cases in other states, which can usher in fears of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic once again. After Kerala, Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases on Friday with 3,105 new Covid-19 cases.
Amid this, India has been witnessing a steady vaccination drive, with over 89.74 crore doses having been administered till Friday evening. Of these, more than 65.38 crore are first doses and 24.28 crore are second doses. Over 62 lakh doses were administered on Friday, with 34.82 lakh first doses and 28.04 lakh second doses.
Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned.
Highlights
The United States reached its latest heartbreaking pandemic milestone Friday, eclipsing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 just as the surge from the delta variant is starting to slow down and give overwhelmed hospitals some relief. It took 3 months for the U.S. to go from 600,000 to 700,000 deaths, driven by the variant's rampant spread through unvaccinated Americans. The death toll is larger than the population of Boston. The latest milestone is deeply frustrating to public health leaders and medical professionals on the front lines because vaccines have been available to all eligible Americans for nearly six months and the shots overwhelmingly protect against hospitalizations and death. An estimated 70 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, providing kindling for the variant. (AP)
Singapore has reported 2,909 new COVID-19 cases, including 818 in dormitories for foreign workers and 12 who arrived from abroad, while it recorded eight new deaths from the disease. Eight dormitories housing migrant workers are among the 10 clusters being "closely monitored" as areas of COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday. The cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory, housing migrant workers, including Indians in Jurong West industrial district, is the largest with 442 cases so far. Twenty-one cases were reported at the dormitory on Friday. All the dormitory clusters involve intra-dormitory transmission among residents with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH. Sixty-one cases were reported at 9 Defu South Street 1 dormitory, (taking the total to 212), ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory had 18 (115), PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory had 11 cases (total 84), Avery Lodge 28 cases (397), Woodlands Dormitory six cases (354), North Coast Lodge 14 cases (379) and Tuas South Dormitory five cases (28). Seven of the Singaporean fatalities were men and a woman, reported Channel News Asia. Four of the dead were not vaccinated against the deadly disease, two partially vaccinated or having just taken the first dose and two vaccinated. (PTI)
With the addition of 293 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,59,644, while the death of three patients took the toll to 11,413, an official said on Saturday. These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,35,991, while the death toll stood at 3,276, another official said. (PTI)
#COVID19 | Of 24,354 new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 13,834 new cases and 95 deaths yesterday (ANI)
COVID19 | India reports 24,354 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 2,73,889; lowest in 197 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)