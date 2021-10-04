Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India reports 20,799 new Covid-19 cases, 180 deaths; Active cases decline to 264,458, lowest in 200 days

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India October 4 Live News Update: Ahead of the main festive season, India has been witnessing a steady decline in daily Coronavirus infections, thanks to the increasing pace of vaccination across the country and decline in new cases in Kerala. India reported 1.56 lakh new Coronavirus infections last week, a nearly 22% decline over the previous week — the sharpest fall since mid-June, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The country has reported below 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases last week for the first time in nearly seven months. New cases have been hovering around 20,000-25,000 for the past few days.
Kerala, which has been contributing over 60% to India’s Covid-19 tally for the past few weeks, and Mizoram, which is witnessing a sharp spike in daily Covid-19 cases, have announced further relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions, allowing more activities ahead of the festive season. The Union Health Ministry, state governments, and experts have warned people not to lower the guard and follow appropriate Covid-protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining distance and avoid crowding, and keep the celebration low in order to check the spread of Coronavirus infections as it could trigger another wave.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination drive has picked up pace in the country. India has so far administered 90.79 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In another good news that will further boost India’s vaccination drive, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief said the rollout of Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine is likely to take 2 more weeks.
Australia's Delta outbreak appears to have levelled off, with more than half the country in extended lockdowns and vaccination rates starting to approach national targets, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Monday. Hunt said 80% of Australians will have had their first COVID-19 jabs this week, while the overall battle against the virus has been boosted by the arrival in recent days of 15,000 additional doses of treatment drug sotrovimab. The Australian government wants all COVID-19 restrictions, including travel bans, to be lifted when 80% of the population above 16 is fully vaccinated. It expects that target will be reached in mid-November. "There are important reasons for hope," Hunt told reporters in a televised press conference, pointing to a steep fall in new cases in New South Wales state, home to Australia's biggest city Sydney. "Victoria, yes, it is a big challenge ... But we are beginning to see the flattening of the curve in Victoria," he said. New South Wales on Monday reported 623 new cases and six deaths, down from more than 900 cases a day a week ago. Victoria state reported 1,377 new COVID-19 infections, up from 1,220 on Sunday, but off a record high of 1,488 on Saturday. (Reuters)
Schools across Maharashtra resumed physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Until now, schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases. Last month, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state and the government also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for it. On Monday morning, the minister in a tweet said, "Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere." According to the Maharashtra government, physical sessions have started for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas of the state. But, the physical classes have not yet been resumed for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas. The Maharashtra education department conducted a meeting on Sunday to take stock of the situation before resuming physical classes in schools. (PTI)
Russia on Sunday reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high. The national coronavirus task force said 890 deaths were recorded over the past day, exceeding the 887 reported on Friday. The task force also said the number of new infections in the past day was the second-highest of the year at 25,769. Overall, Russia, a nation of 146 million people, has Europe's highest death toll from the pandemic, nearly 2,10,000 people. Yet despite the country's persistent rise in daily deaths and new cases, Russian officials say there are no plans to impose a lockdown. Mask-wearing regulations are in place but are loosely enforced. Moscow briefly tried during the summer to require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for indoor customers at restaurants and bars, but abandoned the program after business owners complained of reduced revenues. (AP)
India reports 20,799 new COVID cases, 26,718 recoveries, and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 2,64,458Total recoveries: 3,31,21,247Death toll: 4,48,997Total vaccination: 90,79,32,861 (ANI)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the level 3 lockdown in its biggest city Auckland on Monday, but said some restrictions will ease.Ardern said from Wednesday Aucklanders will be able to connect with loved ones outdoors with no more than two households gathering at a time, up to a maximum of 10 people. Early childhood education will return and people can also move around for recreation such as beach visits and hunting, she said. (Reuters)
Thane has reported 281 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,60,175, an official said on Monday. Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,420, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,36,100, while the death toll stands at 3,277, another official said. (PTI)