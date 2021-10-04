Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India reports 20,799 new Covid-19 cases, 180 deaths; Active cases decline to 264,458, lowest in 200 days

Kerala, which has been contributing over 60% to India's Covid-19 tally for the past few weeks, has announced further relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India October 4 Live News Update: Ahead of the main festive season, India has been witnessing a steady decline in daily Coronavirus infections, thanks to the increasing pace of vaccination across the country and decline in new cases in Kerala. India reported 1.56 lakh new Coronavirus infections last week, a nearly 22% decline over the previous week — the sharpest fall since mid-June, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The country has reported below 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases last week for the first time in nearly seven months. New cases have been hovering around 20,000-25,000 for the past few days.

Kerala, which has been contributing over 60% to India’s Covid-19 tally for the past few weeks, and Mizoram, which is witnessing a sharp spike in daily Covid-19 cases, have announced further relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions, allowing more activities ahead of the festive season. The Union Health Ministry, state governments, and experts have warned people not to lower the guard and follow appropriate Covid-protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining distance and avoid crowding, and keep the celebration low in order to check the spread of Coronavirus infections as it could trigger another wave.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination drive has picked up pace in the country. India has so far administered 90.79 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In another good news that will further boost India’s vaccination drive, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief said the rollout of Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine is likely to take 2 more weeks.

