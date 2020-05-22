Coronavirus India Latest Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 in Maharashtra, Mumbai worst-hit with over 25,000 cases

Coronavirus COVID-19 India Latest Updates, State-wise tally

Coronavirus (COVID-19) India Latest Updates, State-wise Tally: Coronavirus cases in India continue to surge with Maharashtra reporting over 40,000 cases with the state capital Mumbai emerging the worst-hit as it recorded over 25,000 COVID-19 cases so far. Cities like Pune, Maharashtra, Nashik are the other hotspots in the state. Death toll in the state now stands at 1,454, officials said. India’s coronavirus tally has already breached the 1 lakh-mark. Even as the death toll in India in nearing 3,500, the Union Health Ministry has said that mortality rate in COVID-19 cases in the country is 3.06 per cent as against the global rate of 6.65. The ministry credited the efforts towards timely case identification and proper clinical management for the low mortality rate.

Meanwhile, the country continues to remain in lockdown. The government said lockdown 4.0 will continue till May 31. However, several exceptions have been given in lockdown 4.0. Rail and air services have been allowed to start in a staggered manner and shops can also open under the prescribed social distancing norms.

Read Coronavirus Latest Updates, Lockdown Extension 4 News, Updates on Lockdown 4.0 guidelines and more on FinancialExpress.com