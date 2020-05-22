  • MORE MARKET STATS
  4. Coronavirus India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases cross 40000 in Maharashtra Mumbai worst-hit with over 25000 cases

Coronavirus India Latest Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 in Maharashtra, Mumbai worst-hit with over 25,000 cases

Updated:May 22, 2020 8:10:36 am

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Even as the death toll in India in nearing 3,500, the Union Health Ministry has said that mortality rate in COVID-19 cases in the country is 3.06 per cent as against the global rate of 6.65.

coronnavirus updates, covid 19 india tallyCoronavirus COVID-19 India Latest Updates, State-wise tally

Coronavirus (COVID-19) India Latest Updates, State-wise Tally: Coronavirus cases in India continue to surge with Maharashtra reporting over 40,000 cases with the state capital Mumbai emerging the worst-hit as it recorded over 25,000 COVID-19 cases so far. Cities like Pune, Maharashtra, Nashik are the other hotspots in the state. Death toll in the state now stands at 1,454, officials said. India’s coronavirus tally has already breached the 1 lakh-mark. Even as the death toll in India in nearing 3,500, the Union Health Ministry has said that mortality rate in COVID-19 cases in the country is 3.06 per cent as against the global rate of 6.65. The ministry credited the efforts towards timely case identification and proper clinical management for the low mortality rate.

Meanwhile, the country continues to remain in lockdown. The government said lockdown 4.0 will continue till May 31. However, several exceptions have been given in lockdown 4.0. Rail and air services have been allowed to start in a staggered manner and shops can also open under the prescribed social distancing norms.

Read Coronavirus Latest Updates, Lockdown Extension 4 News, Updates on Lockdown 4.0 guidelines and more on FinancialExpress.com

Live Blog

Coronavirus Cases Live Tracker (State Wise) | Lockdown Extension 4.0 Latest News | Lockdown 4 Guidelines | Total Covid 19 cases in India | Coronavirus Vaccine News

Highlights

    08:08 (IST)22 May 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Delhi police increases COVID 19 compensation for personnel

    "It has been decided that the amount is given to Police personnel who get infected with COVID-19 while on duty has been reduced to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1 lakh. This decision has been taken as Delhi Police bears hospital and other expenses. The amount given to the family of a police official who dies of COVID-19 has been increased from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 10 lakh," Delhi Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

    08:04 (IST)22 May 2020
    Coronavisrus USA update: America records over 1250 COVID 19 deaths in last 24 hours

    The United States has recorded 1,255 Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, as per AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

