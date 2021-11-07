Coronavirus 2021 Live News: Experts link possible Covid wave in India to this factor

Coronavirus in India 2021 Live Updates: Has India passed the great Diwali test? 48 hours after the festivities, India’s Covid trajectory has not seen any major spike. Yes, there are pockets of concern – areas in Jammu and Kashmir are reporting a relatively high number of cases, Kerala continues to report more than half of the total cases detected across India, if we look at the overall situation, it seems to be under control. On Sunday, India witnessed 10,583 new coronavirus infections. Though the cases were marginally lower than yesterday, one should also note that we are conducting fewer tests. The November 7 ICMR data shows that less than 10 lakh Covid tests were carried out across the country.
Another important point that the health experts have been highlighting is the rate of vaccination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken note of this. The Centre has also launched a door-to-door inoculation drive called ‘Har Ghar Dastak’. Experts have said that if we are not able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk of the population, we may give way to another Covid way. As in the US, this phase of the contagion may well be called the pandemic of the unvaccinated. Also, in addition to this, several new, deadlier variants of the novel coronavirus are also being reported. This can also change the success story into another Covid disaster.
Here are the latest Covid-related updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Bengal's COVID-19 pandemic scenario improved slightly with 670 fresh cases reported from different parts of the state taking the caseload in the state to 15,97,765, the health department said. The state had reported 763 new cases of the contagion on Friday and 918 cases the day before. The city also witnessed a decline in COVID infection as 181 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin. On Friday, the city had accounted for 203 new cases and 228 on Thursday. The bulletin said the positivity rate of the disease too slipped to 2.21 per cent from Friday's 2.53 per cent. The number of deaths, however, rose slightly as 14 fatalities were reported from the state with the city accounting for four, South 24 Parganas district three and North 24 Parganas and East Bardhaman districts two each. - PTI
India saw a single-day rise of 10,853 COVID-19 infections, which took the country's total tally of cases to 3,43,55,536, while active cases have declined to 1,44,845, the lowest in 260 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 4,60,791 with 526 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 133 consecutive days now, the ministry said. The active cases have declined to 1,44,845, comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March last year, it said. The data stated that a decrease of 2,105 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. - PTI