Coronavirus 2021 Live News: Experts link possible Covid wave in India to this factor

Traders and transporters during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus in India 2021 Live Updates: Has India passed the great Diwali test? 48 hours after the festivities, India’s Covid trajectory has not seen any major spike. Yes, there are pockets of concern – areas in Jammu and Kashmir are reporting a relatively high number of cases, Kerala continues to report more than half of the total cases detected across India, if we look at the overall situation, it seems to be under control. On Sunday, India witnessed 10,583 new coronavirus infections. Though the cases were marginally lower than yesterday, one should also note that we are conducting fewer tests. The November 7 ICMR data shows that less than 10 lakh Covid tests were carried out across the country.

Another important point that the health experts have been highlighting is the rate of vaccination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken note of this. The Centre has also launched a door-to-door inoculation drive called ‘Har Ghar Dastak’. Experts have said that if we are not able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk of the population, we may give way to another Covid way. As in the US, this phase of the contagion may well be called the pandemic of the unvaccinated. Also, in addition to this, several new, deadlier variants of the novel coronavirus are also being reported. This can also change the success story into another Covid disaster.

Here are the latest Covid-related updates from India and around the globe: