Coronavirus (Covid-19) India December 1 Live: As Omicron scare grips the world, new travel guidelines for international flyers come into force

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, December 1 Live Updates: The emergence of new Coronavirus variant Omicron, which is rapidly spreading – detected in more than 11 countries so far — has triggered fear among people, raising concern over the return to normalcy, recovery of the economy, etc. The WHO has called it a “variant of concern”. “Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant,” as compared to other variants, the WHO said. Many countries have already reimposed several travel restrictions in order to check the spread of this new strain.
In India too, though there hasn’t been any report of Omicron cases so far, several states/UTs, including Delhi and Chhattisgarh have urged the Centre to ban international travel. Amid the Omicron scare, the Union Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for international travellers. According to the new guidelines, all travellers, irrespective of Covid-19 vaccination status, coming to India from countries identified as ‘countries at-risk’ would have to mandatorily undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing at the airport on arrival. This would be in addition to the pre-departure Covid-19 testing undertaken 72 hours before the departure. Passengers found positive will be isolated and treated as per the clinical management protocol; their samples also be taken for whole genome sequencing. The new guideline will come into effect on December 1, 2021. Meanwhile, operations for international arrivals at Delhi airport are running smoothly after new guidelines for Omicron came into effect last night. Total 1013 passengers from four ‘at risk’ flights, completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test, said Delhi airport.
Meanwhile, the single-day rise in fresh Coronavirus infections has remained below 20,000 for the past 53 days. The Covid-19 situation is under control in the country. However, the new strain Omicron might trigger another wave in India if not checked. The Union government has already directed states/UTs to ramp up Covid testing and scale-up vaccination. It has also extended Covid-19 containment measures to December 31 to check the spread of the virus.
Serum Institute of India has sent doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, in its first export of the Novavax shot through the COVAX network, the Indian government said on Wednesday. The world's biggest vaccine maker exported 137,500 doses of Covovax, as it calls the shot, to the Southeast Asian country last week. Indonesia has approved the vaccine but India and the World Health Organization, which co-leads the COVAX vaccine-sharing network, have not. (Reuters)
Operations for international arrivals running smoothly after new guidelines for #Omicron came into effect last night. Total 1013 passengers from four ‘at risk’ flights, completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test: Delhi airport (ANI)
A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday narrowly voted to recommend the agency authorize Merck & Co's antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. If the FDA authorizes the drug, it would be the first at-home treatment for the virus nearly two years into the pandemic. The authorization would likely be limited to patients at high risk of developing severe disease, although the exact population would be defined by the agency. (Reuters)
Canada announced a ban on foreign nationals from three more countries because of concerns with the omicron COVID-19 variant. Canada is banning all foreigners who have traveled through Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt. Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, said all of the omicron cases in Canada have come from Nigeria which has a low vaccination rate. Ottawa already announced a ban on foreign nationals from seven countries in southern Africa. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos also said all air travelers coming to the country apart from the United States will have to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport and will have to isolate themselves until they get the results of the test. (AP)
Thane has reported 61 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,69,331, while one more death pushed the fatality toll to 11,582, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases and death were reported on Tuesday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,619, while the death toll stands at 3,298, another official said. (PTI)
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that two Brazilians had tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America. Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife, who had not traveled, both tested positive for the new variant, adding to concerns of global Omicron spread before recent travel bans went into effect. The traveler landed at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport on Nov. 23 with a negative test for COVID-19. But before a planned return trip, the couple tested positive and the samples were sent for further analysis which identified the Omicron variant. The traveler arrived in Sao Paulo before the World Health Organization first flagged the Omicron variant publicly and before Brazil resolved on Friday to suspend flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries. A second test on the samples confirmed the variant, the state of Sao Paulo said. The two Brazilians who tested positive for the variant are missionaries, Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn told CNN Brasil, adding that there was no documentation to suggest they had been vaccinated. (Reuters)
Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "discuss the actual number of COVID19 deaths and direct the Govt to ensure that the poor get Rs 4 lakhs each." (ANI)
South Korea's daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalisations and deaths to record highs. With the spread threatening to overwhelm hospital capacities, health experts have called for officials to reimpose stricter social distancing rules that were eased last month to soften the pandemic's impact on the economy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said most of the new 5,123 cases reported Wednesday came from the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan region, where officials earlier said more than 80 percent of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 patients were already occupied. More than 720 virus patients were in serious or critical condition, also marking a new high. The country's fatalities reached 3,658 after seeing between 30 and 50 deaths a day in recent weeks. (AP)
Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 19,486 with 13 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday. There were four COVID-19 deaths in North 24 Parganas district, two in the city and one each in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, Nadia, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts, a bulletin issued by the deparment said. A total 705 new cases of the infection were reported in the last 24 hours which pushed the caseload to 16,16,083, it said. The number of active cases in the state is 7,731, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Amid concerns caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday night that travelers arriving in the state from `at-risk' countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. The list of `at risk' countries is announced by the Union government. According to an updated list, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines. If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. (PTI)
The divisional commissioner of Jammu reviewed Covid testing and mitigation measures on Tuesday night amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, an official spokesperson said. Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer directed the concerned officers to access data from the Air Suvidha portal for early detection of passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries, he said. The state surveillance officer (SSO) was asked to share the lists with chief medical officers (CMOs) and field surveillance units on a real-time basis. "The CMOs were asked to paste stickers of 'home quarantine' on the gate of (accommodation of) foreign travellers during the observation period of eight days," the spokesperson said. The administrations of Kathua, Jammu and Reasi districts, which are the entry points to the Jammu division, were also asked to set up paid quarantine centres, he said. (PTI)