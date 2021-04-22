Coronavirus India Live News: In Maharashtra, new lockdown-like restrictions; inter-district travel banned

Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions Live Updates, Covid-19 State-wise Cases, Death Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh are the latest states to announce free COVID vaccination for all aged above 18 years. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh and Assam had announced a similar decision
Coronavirus. Representative image
New Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: India witnessed another record high of 2,95,041 new COVID cases and 2023 deaths on Wednesday with the oxygen crisis precipitated by the second wave of Covid-19 in India appearing to be intensified with complaints of shortage from several states. In Maharashtra on Wednesday, tragedy struck when 24 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death due to leakage in an oxygen storage tank.
Free vaccines: Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh are the latest states to announce free COVID vaccination for all aged above 18 years. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh and Assam had announced a similar decision. Officials say that the vaccines reduce the risk of infection and prevent death and severe infection. NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul on Wednesday appealed to the states, hospitals and nursing homes to ensure rational use of oxygen as it was “life-saving” drug for the coronavirus infected patients.
Read Coronavirus cases in live updates
Live Blog
Coronavirus in India Live: New Coronavirus Cases State-wise Live Tracker, Coronavirus Night Curfew Live Updates, Covid-19 India Lockdown Latest Update
Highlights
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning. Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock. "It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.
Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control. The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1. With the state adding over 50,000 coronavirus cases daily over the last two weeks, ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had indicated the day before that a new lockdown was imminent. PTI