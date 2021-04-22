Coronavirus India Live News: In Maharashtra, new lockdown-like restrictions; inter-district travel banned

Coronavirus. Representative image

New Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: India witnessed another record high of 2,95,041 new COVID cases and 2023 deaths on Wednesday with the oxygen crisis precipitated by the second wave of Covid-19 in India appearing to be intensified with complaints of shortage from several states. In Maharashtra on Wednesday, tragedy struck when 24 patients on ventilator support suffocated to death due to leakage in an oxygen storage tank.

Coronavirus April 21 Highlights

Free vaccines: Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh are the latest states to announce free COVID vaccination for all aged above 18 years. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh and Assam had announced a similar decision. Officials say that the vaccines reduce the risk of infection and prevent death and severe infection. NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul on Wednesday appealed to the states, hospitals and nursing homes to ensure rational use of oxygen as it was “life-saving” drug for the coronavirus infected patients.

