Coronavirus Latest Updates: Active COVID-19 cases rise to 93; PM Modi to hold talks with SAARC leaders today

Coronavirus latest updates: As of Sunday, the novel coronavirus-induced disease, called COVID-19, has 93 active confirmed cases in India, as per the tally on the Ministry of Health website. In total, coronavirus has so far infected 104 persons in the country, the Ministry informs. Out of the 104 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered.

Currently, the number of active positive cases of coronavirus in India is 93. The virus has spread over 13 states and Union Territories in India, with Kerala leading the tally at 25 cases, of which 3 had recovered earlier. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh follow Kerala with 19 and 12 cases respectively. While the number of active cases in Haryana is 14, all of them are foreign nationals.

Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir also have 3 and 2 positive cases, respectively. Meanwhile, there have been no reports of any positive cases from Northeast India, but the cross-border passenger trains and buses to Bangladesh have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Moreover, 234 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran on Sunday and have been brought to Jaisalmer, where they will stay at the Indian Army Wellness Centre.

