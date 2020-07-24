  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China

By: |
Published: July 24, 2020 9:31 AM

Authorities in Liaoning province have closed theaters, night clubs and indoor tourist attractions trying to stem further infections.

Coronavirus, covid 19 cases in china, covid 19 deaths in china, Xinjiang, Shanghai, coronavirus outbreak, latest news on covid 19 outbreakThe Liaoning infections mark China’s latest cluster after one in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang earlier this month. (Reuters photo)

Chinese officials have reported two confirmed coronavirus cases in a northeastern province as China continues to see infection clusters develop even though it has largely contained the virus in most of the country. Authorities in Liaoning province have closed theaters, night clubs and indoor tourist attractions trying to stem further infections.

The Liaoning infections mark China’s latest cluster after one in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang earlier this month. That outbreak, focused on the regional capital of Urumqi, has infected dozens of people and officials have curbed travel and ordered widespread testing.

Related News

Elsewhere, China has largely contained the virus, with major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai opening up to increased economic activity and social interaction.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus hits Assam prison! Over 44 pc inmates in Guwahati jail test COVID-positive
2Pepcid as a virus remedy? Trump admin’s $21 million gamble fizzled
3First made-in-India antigen test kit by Mylab gets ICMR approval