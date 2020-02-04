Coronavirus China: WHO says world currently ‘not in a pandemic’ of novel virus

By: |
Geneva | Published: February 4, 2020 6:44:51 PM

"Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus in china, Coronavirus china death toll, Coronavirus china, Coronavirus WHO, novel Coronavirus, china virusAuthorities in China have taken dramatic measures to halt transmission. (Reuters photo)

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a “pandemic”. “Currently we are not in a pandemic,” Sylvie Briand, head of WHO’s Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.

Instead, she said, “we are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci.” The disease has killed more than 425 people and infected a further 20,000 in China, nearly all of them in central Hubei province — the epicentre of the outbreak — and spread to two-dozen countries since it emerged in December. Briand said that while there is rapid spread of transmission in Hubei, the cases outside the province are mainly “spillover cases” with sporadic clusters of transmission.

Related News

At the same time, authorities in China have taken dramatic measures to halt transmission, while other affected countries have also taken steps to avoid the spread of the virus. “We hope that based on those measures in Hubei but also in other places where we have had spill-over, we can stop transmission and get rid of this virus,” she said. (

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus China WHO says world currently ‘not in a pandemic’ of novel virus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World Cancer Day 2020: Lack of awareness on Multiple Myeloma a hindrance to diagnosis
2World Cancer Day 2020: Disturbing! WHO forecast warns 81% per cent cancer jump in poorer countries
3World Cancer Day 2020: All you want to know about Sugar and Cancer