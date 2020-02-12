Coronavirus: China death toll reaches 1,113 with 2,015 new confirmed infections

Beijing | Published: February 12, 2020 8:06:19 AM

Across mainland China, there were 2,015 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 30. The total accumulated number so far has reached 44,653.

A worker inspects the operation of a 3D printer at the additive manufacturing research and application center of the Hunan Vanguard Group Co., Ltd. in the economic development zone of Changsha city in central China's Hunan Province, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP)

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday. The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 94 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died.

