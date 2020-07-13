  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus cases: WHO says yet another daily record of global Covid19 cases, 2.3 lakh reportd in 24-hours

By: |
Published: July 13, 2020 8:27 AM

The UN health agency said Sunday the United States again topped the list among countries, with more than 66,000 cases recorded.

Coronavirus cases, WHO, global covid 19 cases, UN health agency, gloabl pandemic, COVID 19 death cases in world, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe figures don’t necessarily account for delays in reporting of cases, and are believed to far underestimate actual case totals.

The World Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, at over 230,000. The UN health agency said Sunday the United States again topped the list among countries, with more than 66,000 cases recorded.

The figures don’t necessarily account for delays in reporting of cases, and are believed to far underestimate actual case totals. Still, the trend line of confirmed cases continues to increase with three largest counts coming in over the last three days.

Related News

The previous record was Friday, with more than 228,000 newly recorded cases worldwide in a 24-hour span. Overall, the WHO has counted more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 561,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus cases WHO says yet another daily record of global Covid19 cases 2.3 lakh reportd in 24-hours
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 treatment: Private hospitals empanelled under CGHS will charge fixed rates
2Lockdown in Noida: 64 arrested, 1,904 vehicles penalised for violating COVID-19 curbs
3COVID-19 in Delhi: LNJP hospital likely to start coronavirus plasma therapy soon