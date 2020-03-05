Coronavirus cases rise to 30; one positive case in Ghaziabad, 5 kept in isolation in Srinagar

Five people in Srinagar have been kept in an isolation ward of SKIMS hospital.

Coronavirus outbreak: At least 30 positive cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed in India so far. One man from Ghaziabad was tested positive with deadly virus’ infection, PTI reported. The man had visited Iran, the country having a majority of COVID-19 cases after China. The total number of positive cases also include 16 Italian tourists in India. As the concerns over the novel Coronavirus rise, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the state governments to ramp up the formation of rapid response teams which will be deployed at the village, district and block levels. According to the report, this decision came as the community transmission cases have come out in open.

Moreover, 5 people in Srinagar have been kept in an isolation ward of SKIMS hospital. According to the report, they have a travel history of countries that are hit by Coronavirus. Their samples have been collected for testing in NIV Pune. Of these 5 suspects, two have come from Wuhan- the epicentre of Coronavirus, two from Iran and one had visited Thailand. The state administration has also taken some steps as soon as the number of positive cases in India increased. The divisional commissioners in Jammu and Kashmir have taken the charge of prevention programme in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, several steps have been taken by the Health Ministry in order to confine the viral disease. According to the report, many officials are asked to set-up detention centres at all entry-points in the country as well as railway stations and airports. Also, apart from creating isolation and quarantine facilities, the government has advised proper surveillance of those people who are under home quarantine.

The overall number of positive cases include 16 Italian tourists, 1 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad each, 6 in Agra, and 2 in Jaipur.