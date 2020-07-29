Coronavirus cases, Covid19 vaccine Live: Total lockdown in Bengal, COVID19 cases cross 15 lakh

Coronavirus cases COVID19 India tracker Lockdown news Vaccine trial Live updates: Around the world, 1.67 crore people have been infected by Coronavirus. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases COVID19 India tracker Lockdown news Vaccine trial Live updates: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15 lakh-mark even as daily COVID19 cases count are touching 50,000. Discussions are on to prepare the Unlock 3.0 strategy to reopen the economy in a gradual manner and check the spread of the highly contagious disease at the same time. State governments have imposed containment zone wise, city wise lockdown to break the chain. In India, there are 4,96,988 active coronavirus cases, 9,52,743 COVID19 patients have been cured or discharged and 33,425 Coronavirus infected patients have died, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Pfizer-BionTech has joined Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinipharm at the final testing hurdle for the potential Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine. Russia has remained confident about becoming the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus COVID19 vaccine. This has come notwithstanding the concerns raised about potential COVID19 vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Around the world, 1.67 crore people have been infected by Coronavirus. The US tops the global chart of coronavirus cases tally followed by Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa. More than 6.59 lakh people have died due to COVID19 in the world. Maximum number of Covid19 related deaths have been reported from the US, Brazil, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Italy, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center stated.