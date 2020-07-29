Coronavirus cases, Covid19 vaccine Live: Total lockdown in Bengal, COVID19 cases cross 15 lakh

Coronavirus cases COVID19 India tracker Lockdown news Vaccine trial Live updates: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15 lakh-mark even as daily COVID19 cases count are touching 50,000. Discussions are on to prepare the Unlock 3.0 strategy to reopen the economy in a gradual manner and check the spread of the highly contagious disease at the same time. State governments have imposed containment zone wise, city wise lockdown to break the chain. In India, there are 4,96,988 active coronavirus cases, 9,52,743 COVID19 patients have been cured or discharged and 33,425 Coronavirus infected patients have died, as per data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Meanwhile, Pfizer-BionTech has joined Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinipharm at the final testing hurdle for the potential Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine. Russia has remained confident about becoming the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus COVID19 vaccine. This has come notwithstanding the concerns raised about potential COVID19 vaccine’s safety and efficacy.
Around the world, 1.67 crore people have been infected by Coronavirus. The US tops the global chart of coronavirus cases tally followed by Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa. More than 6.59 lakh people have died due to COVID19 in the world. Maximum number of Covid19 related deaths have been reported from the US, Brazil, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Italy, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center stated.
Highlights
Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Punjab government will distribute 50,000 smartphones to girl students of government schools of class XI & XII to facilitate online learning on priority during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stated Punjab Chief Minister's Office.
Temporary jails will be set up in the Uttar Pradesh's districts which do not have such jails yet, with an aim to ensure that new inmates be kept at these jails. Antigen test of new inmates be mandatorily done before being kept at temporary jails. Those who test positive for COVID19 will be taken to L-1 hospitals for treatment and those who test negative will be kept in quarantine for 14 days at the temporary jail itself, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh.
India has conducted over 1.77 crore samples for Coronavirus. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to July 28 is 1,77,43,740. On Tuesday, 4,08,855 samples have been tested yesterday, as per data revealed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur: A patient has died allegedly by suicide at a Coronavirus treatment centre last night. Police have stated that a probe is being conducted, as per ANI report.
West Bengal is observing July's last bi-weekly lockdown.