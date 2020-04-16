Coronavirus cases near 12,000: 170 hotspots, another 207 on radar

The district authorities have been told to draw up containment plans and aggressively pursue them, keeping in mind that the 207 districts where cases have been reported are ‘potential hotspots’, he said.

By Abantika Ghosh & Karishma Mehrotra

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday listed 170 districts across the country as COVID-19 ‘hotspots’, and another 207 districts as ‘potential hotspots’.

“These are districts where either the number of cases is more or the doubling rate is more,” health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.

The district authorities have been told to draw up containment plans and aggressively pursue them, keeping in mind that the 207 districts where cases have been reported are ‘potential hotspots’, he said.

Sources said the 170 hotspots may not qualify for the lockdown relaxations announced by the ministry of home affairs, although the final decision rests with the states.

“We have written to the states today to deal with the hotspot districts as per the containment plan. We want cluster containment plans to be carried out in the non-hotspot districts too. We have also told them to declare any areas which have a high doubling rate as a hotspot. We need to consolidate the 170 districts are hotspots, another 207 potential as cases near 12,000 mark success we have had so far,” Agarwal said.

The hotspots with large outbreaks include Kurnool and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam in Kerala, Jammu (J&K), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Jalandhar (Punjab), Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), and nine of Delhi’s 11 administrative districts.

These, according to a letter from Health Secretary Preeti Sudan to the states, are the highest case load districts, accounting for 80 per cent of the cases in the state, and districts with doubling rate or less than four days.

Besides Delhi, the other cities where hotspots have been listed include Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The districts with no new cases in the last 28 days are being classified as ‘green zone’.

With 1,118 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases detected so far has gone up to 11,933 (1,344 recovered). The death toll is now 392, with 39 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Till the first week of April, the daily increase in cases was around 400-500. But the second week saw a daily spike of about 800. The highest single-day spike so far was on Tuesday, when 1,463 new cases were reported.

In less than a week, between April 8 and April 14, the total number of cases doubled from 5,114 to 10,815. Since April 3, roughly two in every 50 tests have been confirmed positive.

A comparison with South Korea shows that in the first 40 days of COVID-19 cases in India, the spread was slower than in South Korea. However, since April 12 (42nd day), the spread in India has been faster than in South Korea. In South Korea, by the 40th day, the curve had begun to flatten.

It has been exactly a month since India hit 100 cases. India still has significantly slower case growth compared to the United States.

At a video conference with state chief secretaries, DGPs, and other senior officers, the cabinet secretary underlined the implementation of the containment strategy at the field level. The states were briefed on the large outbreak containment strategy and cluster containment strategy.

The large outbreak containment plan hinges on extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in the containment zone, testing all suspect cases and high-risk contacts, isolating all suspected or confirmed cases, quarantining contacts, and implementing social distancing measures.

For larger outbreaks, in addition to the usual measures such as testing, contact tracing, isolation etc., the focus is on a particular geographic zone, and hospitals around the area are kept ready for a rise in cases.