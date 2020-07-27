  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus India Live PM Narendra Modi to launch India’s largest COVID19 testing facilities today

Coronavirus India Live: PM Narendra Modi to launch India’s largest COVID19 testing facilities today

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2020 9:06:45 am

Coronavirus India news, COVID 19 vaccine latest update, Lockdown, Unlock 3.0: With Unlock 2.0 ending on July 31, PM Modi would seek views of Chief Ministers on the current situation and Unlock 3.0.

Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus tips, Coronavirus cases, Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus US, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus Italy, Coronavirus vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine oxford, Coronavirus vaccine uk, Coronavirus vaccine trial, Coronavirus vaccine who, Coronavirus vaccine update India, Coronavirus vaccine latest news, Coronavirus vaccine development, COVID19 India, COVID19 tracker, COVID19 Delhi, COVID19 India tracker, COVID19 symptoms, COVID19 test, COVID19 full form, COVID19 USA, Unlock 3, Unlock 2, Unlock 3 dateCoronavirus India news, COVID 19 vaccine latest update, Lockdown, Unlock 3.0: Coronavirus cases in India stood at 13,85,522 with a daily increase of 48,661 on Sunday. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus India news, COVID 19 vaccine latest update, Lockdown, Unlock 3.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all Chief Ministers to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation and Unlock 3.0. The coronavirus cases in India are racing towards the 14 lakh-mark. PM Modi will launch COVID19 testing centres in Mumbai, Noida, and Kolkata. Meanwhile, four potential coronavirus COVID19 vaccine candidates — Oxford-AstraZeneca, US-based Moderna, and two Chinese firms, have entered the Phase III human trials phase. India’s first indigenously developed potential vaccine candidate for Coronavirus ‘COVAXIN’ has shown positive results in the initial stages of Phase I and Phase II human trial phases.

With Unlock 2.0 ending on July 31, PM Modi would seek views of Chief Ministers on the current situation and Unlock 3.0. Apart from all the Chief Ministers across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also take part in this crucial meeting. Meanwhile, there coronavirus testing facilities with a daily capacity of 10,000 samples each will be inaugurated by PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also join the virtual launch.

Coronavirus cases in India stood at 13,85,522 with a daily increase of 48,661 on Sunday. The death toll was 32,063 with 705 COVID19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours. There are 4,67,882 active coronavirus cases, 8,85,576 cured or discharged, 32,063 deaths and one has been migrated so far in India.

Read More

Live Blog

Coronavirus India news, COVID 19 vaccine latest update, Lockdown, Unlock 3.0

Highlights

    09:06 (IST)27 Jul 2020
    Coronavirus India news: Know details about India's largest COVID19 testing centres

    In the three Coronavirus COVID19 centres in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research; and Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata will test 10,000 samples for Coronavirus on a daily basis.

    India's largest Coronavirus COVID19 testing facilities have been built in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Maharashtra capital Mumbai and West Bengal's Kolkata.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Make tocilizumab, plasma therapy available for every COVID-19 patient: Ashok Gehlot to officials
    2India-Israel to jointly develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds
    3Serological-survey, antibodies and Elisa tests: What they mean in Covid-19 diagnosis