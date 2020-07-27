Coronavirus India Live: PM Narendra Modi to launch India’s largest COVID19 testing facilities today

Coronavirus India news, COVID 19 vaccine latest update, Lockdown, Unlock 3.0: Coronavirus cases in India stood at 13,85,522 with a daily increase of 48,661 on Sunday. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus India news, COVID 19 vaccine latest update, Lockdown, Unlock 3.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all Chief Ministers to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation and Unlock 3.0. The coronavirus cases in India are racing towards the 14 lakh-mark. PM Modi will launch COVID19 testing centres in Mumbai, Noida, and Kolkata. Meanwhile, four potential coronavirus COVID19 vaccine candidates — Oxford-AstraZeneca, US-based Moderna, and two Chinese firms, have entered the Phase III human trials phase. India’s first indigenously developed potential vaccine candidate for Coronavirus ‘COVAXIN’ has shown positive results in the initial stages of Phase I and Phase II human trial phases.

With Unlock 2.0 ending on July 31, PM Modi would seek views of Chief Ministers on the current situation and Unlock 3.0. Apart from all the Chief Ministers across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also take part in this crucial meeting. Meanwhile, there coronavirus testing facilities with a daily capacity of 10,000 samples each will be inaugurated by PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also join the virtual launch.

Coronavirus cases in India stood at 13,85,522 with a daily increase of 48,661 on Sunday. The death toll was 32,063 with 705 COVID19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours. There are 4,67,882 active coronavirus cases, 8,85,576 cured or discharged, 32,063 deaths and one has been migrated so far in India.

