Coronavirus India Live: 64,553 COVID19 cases, 1007 deaths in last 24 hours; Total tally over 24.61 lakh

India has achieved a Coronavirus recovery rate of over 70 per cent even though a number of states saw the highest single-day spike in COVID19 cases. Lockdown norms in states have been relaxed on the occasion of Independence Day. Meanwhile, Oxford-AstraZeneca has announced that human trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine candidate will end by November, and mass production will begin from 2021. The US government has signed a multi-billion dollar deal with Moderna for the supply of the COVID19 vaccine when it is ready.
In India, there are 6,61,595 active coronavirus cases, so far 17,51,555 COVID19 positive patients have recovered and 48,040 COVID19 positive patients have died due to the highly contagious disease. Delhi has recorded 956 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 1,49,460 even as the death toll stood at 4,167. Mumbai recorded 1,200 new coronavirus patients pushing the tally to 1,27,571, and the death toll stood at 6,988. Among the states, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Odisha have recorded the highest daily cases. Maharashtra has reported 11,813 new COVID-19 cases and 413 coronavirus related deaths. With this, cases tally rose to 5,60,126 and death toll at 19,063.
India had tested 8,48,728 samples for Coronavirus taking the total number of testing to 2,76,94,416, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement.
Highlights
In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 64,553 Coronavirus cases and 1007 COVID19 related deaths.
In India, there are 661595 active coronavirus cases, 17,51,555 persons have been cured and 48040 people have died. Total cases in India are 24,61,190.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Vaishno Devi yatra will resume from August 16, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. A local in Katra says, "Only 500 pilgrims will be allowed per day. The government should allow more people with a condition that they produce COVID-19 negative certificate.
The total coronavirus cases in Mizoram rises to 657, including 343 cured or discharged. Active cases stand at 314, the state government said.
RP Singh, Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, has issued hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. The state government has fixed Rs 10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilator care, and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care.
