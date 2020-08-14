  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus India Live 64553 COVID19 cases 1007 deaths in last 24 hours Total tally over 24.61 lakh

Coronavirus India Live: 64,553 COVID19 cases, 1007 deaths in last 24 hours; Total tally over 24.61 lakh

By: |
Updated: August 14, 2020 9:42:03 am

Coronavirus COVID19 cases Vaccine Live Unlock Lockdown news: Among the states, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Odisha have recorded the highest daily cases.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus vaccine, Coronavirus tips, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus cases, Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus US, coronavirus testing, Coronavirus treatment, COVID19, COVID19 tracker, COVID19 vaccine, COVID19 world, COVID19 Delhi, COVID19 cases, COVID19 symptoms, COVID19 test, COVID19 world meter, COVID19 cases in Delhi, Unlock 3.0, unlock guidelines, Lockdown news, Lockdown in Delhi, Lockdown in India, Lockdown in UP, Lockdown update, Lockdown extended, Lockdown 4.0, Lockdown latest news, Coronavirus COVID19 cases Vaccine Live Unlock Lockdown news: India had tested 8,48,728 samples for Coronavirus taking the total number of testing to 2,76,94,416. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus COVID19 cases Vaccine Live Unlock Lockdown news: India has achieved a Coronavirus recovery rate of over 70 per cent even though a number of states saw the highest single-day spike in COVID19 cases. Lockdown norms in states have been relaxed on the occasion of Independence Day. Meanwhile, Oxford-AstraZeneca has announced that human trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine candidate will end by November, and mass production will begin from 2021. The US government has signed a multi-billion dollar deal with Moderna for the supply of the COVID19 vaccine when it is ready.

In India, there are 6,61,595 active coronavirus cases, so far 17,51,555 COVID19 positive patients have recovered and 48,040 COVID19 positive patients have died due to the highly contagious disease. Delhi has recorded 956 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 1,49,460 even as the death toll stood at 4,167. Mumbai recorded 1,200 new coronavirus patients pushing the tally to 1,27,571, and the death toll stood at 6,988. Among the states, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Odisha have recorded the highest daily cases. Maharashtra has reported 11,813 new COVID-19 cases and 413 coronavirus related deaths. With this, cases tally rose to 5,60,126 and death toll at 19,063.

India had tested 8,48,728 samples for Coronavirus taking the total number of testing to 2,76,94,416, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement.

Read More

Live Blog

Coronavirus COVID19 cases Vaccine Live Unlock Lockdown news

Highlights

    09:36 (IST)14 Aug 2020
    Coronavirus India Live:

    In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 64,553 Coronavirus cases and 1007 COVID19 related deaths.

    09:35 (IST)14 Aug 2020
    Coronavirus India Live: Over 24.61 lakh cases recorded

    In India, there are 661595 active coronavirus cases, 17,51,555 persons have been cured and 48040 people have died. Total cases in India are 24,61,190.

    09:32 (IST)14 Aug 2020
    Coronavirus India Live: Vaishno Devi yatra to resume from August 16

    In Jammu and Kashmir, Vaishno Devi yatra will resume from August 16, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. A local in Katra says, "Only 500 pilgrims will be allowed per day. The government should allow more people with a condition that they produce COVID-19 negative certificate.

    09:31 (IST)14 Aug 2020
    Coronavirus India Live: Mizoram records 657 COVID19 cases

    The total coronavirus cases in Mizoram rises to 657, including 343 cured or discharged. Active cases stand at 314, the state government said.

    09:28 (IST)14 Aug 2020
    Coronavirus India Live: COVID19 treatment rates in UP

    RP Singh, Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, has issued hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. The state government has fixed Rs 10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilator care, and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care.

    09:24 (IST)14 Aug 2020
    Coronavirus India Live: Over 2.76 crore samples tested for COVID19

    2,76,94,416 samples tested for COVID19 up to August 13. Of these, 8,48,728 samples were tested yesterday, said India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a statement.

    Around the world, there are 20,778,947 coronavirus cases as the US, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are the worst affected countries. A total of 7,53,283 COVID19 deaths have been recorded as the US, Brazil, Mexico, India, and the UK have seen the most number of demises.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Zydus Cadila launches India’s cheapest remdesivir version Remdac
    2NHA governing board gives nod to integration of central health schemes with AB-PMJAY
    3Russian vaccine not among the nine in advanced test stages: WHO