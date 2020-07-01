Coronavirus News Live: Over 5.85 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, death toll is 17,400

Coronavirus cases statewise latest update: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 5.80 lakh-mark as the country has entered into the Unlock 2.0 phase. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Among the big cities Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru have recorded the most number of coronavirus cases. In India there are 2,15,125 coronavirus active cases, so far 3,34,821 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured or recovered, 16,893 people have died due to the highly contagious virus and one has been migrated, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Maharashtra has reported 4,878 new COVID-19 cases taking the state’s Coronavirus cases tally to 1,74,761. Mumbai, which is the worst affected region in the state, has reported 893 new coronavirus cases. Mumbai’s coronavirus tally now stands at 77,658 which is second after Delhi. Strict lockdown has been enforced in a few areas in the state and stringent restrictions have been put in place in Mumbai. Karnataka has recorded 947 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The state capital Bengaluru city remains the worst-affected district in the state with 503 new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus cases tally to 4,555. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus tally has crossed 90,000 and the state government has extended strict lockdown in five districts including the capital Chennai.
Around the world, more than 1.43 crore people have been infected by the Coronavirus. The US (2,629,372), Brazil (1,402,041), Russia (6,46,929), India (5,66,840) and United Kingdom (3,14,160) remain the worst affected. Around 5.09 lakh people have died due to coronavirus. The US, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, and France have recorded the most number of the COVID-19 related deaths, as per data released by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Highlights
In India, there are 2,20,114 coronavirus active cases, so far 3,47,978 COVID 19 patients have been cured or discharged. 17,400 people have died due to COVID-19 and one has been migrated. The total number of coronavirus cases is 5,85,493, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The unemployment rate rose marginally to 8.6% in the week ended June 28 from 8.5% a week earlier. The rate reached a peak of 27.1% in the first week of May due to the lockdown. “The labour participation rate fell from 42% in the previous week to 41.4% in the latest week (ending June 28) and the employment rate also fell from 38.4% to 37.8%. READ MORE
Delhi has recorded 2,199 new coronavirus cases, 62 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, authorities were quoted as saying by PTI.
The state government in Tamil Nadu has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship. The state government has categorically mentioned that there should be no sprinkling of holy water, as per PTI report.
Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A blood and plasma donation camp will be set up in its place, Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal was quoted as saying by ANI.
Brazil’s military delivered protective supplies and medicines on Tuesday by helicopter to isolated Amazon indigenous communities bordering Venezuela and tested frightened members for COVID-19. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,432 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 226,089 cases and 27,769 deaths, as per Reuters report.
Authorities on Tuesday ordered the lockdown of 36 suburbs in Australia’s second-biggest city Melbourne in an attempt to stop a spike in coronavirus cases, a dramatic departure from the relaxation of restrictions elsewhere in the country, as per Reuters report.
Coronavirus cases in the US rose by more than 46,000 on Tuesday. This is the biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since pandemic started, as per the Reuters report.
In Haryana, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has issued guidelines for resident welfare associations. The norms are applicable till July 31 during Unlock 2.0. The guidelines stated that - 1. The entry of maids/house-helps be allowed with restrictions, including mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitization at gate. 2. If the area of residence of maid or house-helps has been declared as containment zone or large outbreak region then their entry is not to be permitted by RWA: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram
In Odisha, preparations are underway for Bahuda Rath Yatra or the 'Return Car Festival' from Gundicha Temple to Jagannath Temple in Puri, on the 9th day of Jagannath Rath Yatra. 500 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 will pull the chariot at 12 pm, today, as per ANI report.
In Tamil Nadu, state Higher Education minister was tested coronavirus positive. This comes after Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam’s brother O Raja was tested COVID-19 positive, as IE report.
. In Tamil Nadu, the strict lockdown has been extended in five districts in Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Madurai, and Chennai till July 5. Main streets in the state capital Chennai have worn a deserted look, as per IE report.