Coronavirus News Live: Over 5.85 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, death toll is 17,400

Coronavirus Live updates: Among the big cities Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru have recorded the most number of coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases statewise latest update: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 5.80 lakh-mark as the country has entered into the Unlock 2.0 phase. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Among the big cities Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru have recorded the most number of coronavirus cases. In India there are 2,15,125 coronavirus active cases, so far 3,34,821 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured or recovered, 16,893 people have died due to the highly contagious virus and one has been migrated, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has reported 4,878 new COVID-19 cases taking the state’s Coronavirus cases tally to 1,74,761. Mumbai, which is the worst affected region in the state, has reported 893 new coronavirus cases. Mumbai’s coronavirus tally now stands at 77,658 which is second after Delhi. Strict lockdown has been enforced in a few areas in the state and stringent restrictions have been put in place in Mumbai. Karnataka has recorded 947 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The state capital Bengaluru city remains the worst-affected district in the state with 503 new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus cases tally to 4,555. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus tally has crossed 90,000 and the state government has extended strict lockdown in five districts including the capital Chennai.

Around the world, more than 1.43 crore people have been infected by the Coronavirus. The US (2,629,372), Brazil (1,402,041), Russia (6,46,929), India (5,66,840) and United Kingdom (3,14,160) remain the worst affected. Around 5.09 lakh people have died due to coronavirus. The US, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, and France have recorded the most number of the COVID-19 related deaths, as per data released by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.