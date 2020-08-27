Coronavirus cases: India witnesses biggest single-day jump; resurgence in Delhi, Kerala, Telangana

India accounts for close to four times the US’ population.

Coronavirus Outbreak: India witnessed the biggest single-day spike of over 75,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. This is not just the biggest jump that India has witnessed, but also the highest spike any country has recorded in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak, according to a report in IE. The report stated that the jump followed a three-week relative stagnation in new infections during which period the number of new cases remained in the range of 60,000 to 70,000. This was the longest duration for which new cases sustained in any range.

The report added that this new jump was aided by highest single-day spikes in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. While Uttar Pradesh reported over 5,600 new cases on Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded nearly 15,000 cases. Apart from that, Andhra Pradesh reported a little less than 11,000 cases. Moreover, Kerala also recorded a single-day spike of a little below 2,500, the highest for the state. Karnataka’s cases on Wednesday stood at over 8,500, close to its own record, the report added.

India was reporting the highest number of new cases globally for the majority of August, surpassing even the US and Brazil in the daily tally. India has the third biggest caseload of coronavirus in the world, behind only the Us and Brazil. However, the report stated that unlike the US, India had never recorded cases over 70,000 in one day. This figure was breached by the US on four separate occasions, and the highest single-day cases it recorded was a little over 74,000 in July. In August, the US has been reporting less than 50,000 cases a day, and this figure has declined to around 35,000 in the past few days.

India accounts for close to four times the US’ population, and nearly six times the population of Brazil. The report said keeping that in mind, it would not be surprising if this figure becomes a new normal for India in the coming days, and nor would it be a surprise if it goes even further.

The report added that it seemed like Delhi, Telangana and Kerala were witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus. Delhi had on Wednesday witnessed 1,600 new cases, the highest the UT has seen since July 11. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has said that the number of tests in the UT would now be doubled to nearly 40,000 a day. In the short term, this could mean that the cases in the UT could rise. A trend like this is already taking place in Telangana, the report stated. The southern state in the last week nearly doubled the number of tests, which resulted in the discovery of many more cases than previously known. On Wednesday, the state recorded around 2,800 new cases, while a few days ago, it had been witnessing 1,400-1,800 cases.

Meanwhile, the situation in Bihar is now being assessed by a central team, since in the last few weeks, it has been among the fastest-growing states. Though, of late, there has been a minor slowdown. However, as compared to less than 10,000 cases in the beginning of July, Bihar has now reported a total of over 1.26 lakh cases. The report stated that the central team has expressed concerns regarding the use of rapid antigen tests in the state, even as these tests are not as reliable as RT-PCR. Moreover, most of the patients in Bihar have been put in home quarantine after testing positive, despite the monitoring and surveillance not being as strict as in institutional quarantine.

Apart from Bihar, central teams are also visiting Puducherry as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands since the spread seems disproportionate as compared to the population, the report stated. While Puducherry has nearly 12,000 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported close to 3,000 infections.