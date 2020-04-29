Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 14,885; death toll 327

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 3,425 people have recovered from the contagion while 129 were still in critical condition. (Reuters photo)

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have climbed to 14,885 while the death toll from the pandemic has reached 327 with 26 more fatalities, the health ministry said on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 3,425 people have recovered from the contagion while 129 were still in critical condition.

The ministry said that Punjab has reported 5,827, Sindh 5,291, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,160, Balochistan 915, Gilgit-Baltistan 330, Islamabad 297 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 65 cases. So far 165,911 tests have been conducted, including 8,530 on April 28.

Meanwhile, an important Hindu member of the Sindh provincial Assembly Rana Hameer Singh became the latest politician to test positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said he had contracted the disease, according to Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Tahir.

Singh belongs to Tharparkar district bordering India’s Rajasthan state. He was elected in the 2018 general elections from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Sindh has banned all religious gatherings during the holy month of Ramzan in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to a notification released by the province’s Home Department all religious gatherings “being not mandatory shall not be held,” the News International reported.