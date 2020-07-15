Coronavirus cases in Karnataka: Rising COVID-19 numbers explained; details

As many as 23,000 samples were tested by Karnataka on Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases in India: Karnataka has overtaken Gujarat to become the state with fourth highest caseload of COVID-19 in India. On Tuesday, the southern state witnessed an addition of 2,500 new cases, causing the total number of cases to soar above 44,000. According to a report in IE, Karnataka is the fastest growing state in terms of COVID-19 caseload and has seen a spike in the number of cases. Since the beginning of July, i.e., in the first 14 days of the month, Karnataka saw an addition of nearly 29,000 cases, the report added.

This means that the state saw an average of over 2,000 new cases daily since July began, while just a week before that, the state was reporting between 350 to 450 cases a day, the report stated.

According to the report, the state government said that a reason behind this steep increase was that authorities were now undertaking focused and targeted testing of the people who came into primary or secondary contact of infected persons. The overall testing in the state has also been increased during this time, the report said. The state was earlier testing between 12,000 to 14,000 samples daily, and this figure has now been increased to 20,000. As many as 23,000 samples were tested by Karnataka on Tuesday, the IE report added.

The report added that an increase in testing and efficiency in contact tracing could help in early detection of infected persons and sending such persons into isolation at an early stage could lead to slowing down of transmission rate, like what is apparently happening in Delhi. The report stated that three weeks ago, the national capital saw a surge in the number of cases due to contact tracing and increased testing. This surge, the report stated, is now over and Delhi has instead become the fastest-improving at the moment, with the 7-day compounded daily growth rate in the national capital having dropped below 1.65%.

Also watch | Indian Railways unveils world’s 1st safer train coaches for post Covid-19 travel; top features!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Karnataka is witnessing a growth rate of 7.36%, which is the highest in the country, the report stated, and is the only state in India where the doubling time is under 10 days, as against the national doubling time of 21 days.

In Karnataka, almost 50% of the cases are in Bengaluru, which went into a 7-day complete lockdown on Tuesday evening.

The IE report further stated that Karnataka is also following Delhi’s trajectory in the case of deaths, as well, and the mortality figures in the southern state have spiked in the last two weeks. While Karnataka was reporting 10-12 deaths every day before that, this daily figure has increased to over 60 deaths now. On Tuesday, Karnataka saw the highest single-day death figure of 87. Delhi had also witnessed a similar sharp rise earlier, but the numbers have now come down.

As per the report, Andhra Pradesh is another state where cases are growing very quickly, having reported almost 2,000 cases on Tuesday. It also became the state with the highest caseload in the country, with a total of over 33,000 infections so far.

Apart from the top 10 states in terms of caseload, Assam and Bihar are two states where cases are rising rapidly. Both the states recorded over 1,000 cases on Tuesday, which was a first in the case of Assam. While Bihar has reported almost 6,500 of its total 19,000 cases in the last one week, Assam has over 17,800 total cases, of which 5,200 were reported within the last one week, the report said.

India on Tuesday reported over 29,000 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9.36 lakh. Of these, over 5.92 lakh people have recovered so far.