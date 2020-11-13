  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka: Over 3 crore infected by Covid-19 by August, shows sero-survey

By: |
New Delhi | November 13, 2020 2:43 PM

Coronavirus Covid-19 cases in Karnataka: The findings are based on data collected from a representative sample of households in 20 districts in Karnataka from mid-June through August 2020.

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka, Coronavirus cases in Karnataka district wise, Coronavirus cases in Karnataka India, Coronavirus cases in Bangalore, Coronavirus cases in bengaluru, karantaka sero survey, bengaluru sero survey,Coronavirus cases in Karnataka: The data has shown evidence of high levels of active infections and transmission, especially in urban areas of Mysore and coastal districts during the study period. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 cases in Karnataka: Covid-19 had infected around half of Karnataka’s population by August. Around 44.1 per cent of the total population in rural areas and 53.8 per cent in urban areas were exposed to Coronavirus during this period. With exposure, this population has developed antibodies against Covid-19 infection, according to an Indian Express report.

The findings are based on data collected from a representative sample of households in 20 districts in Karnataka from mid-June through August 2020. The study indicates Karnataka had around 31.5 million (3.15 crore) Coronavirus cases by then, IDFC Institute said in a statement.

The data has shown evidence of high levels of active infections and transmission, especially in urban areas of Mysore and coastal districts during the study period. Around 9.7 per cent to 10.5 per cent of individuals tested Coronavirus positive for Covid-19 infection, according to IDFC Institute.

The study also indicated that pooled RT-PCR Covid-19 tests are feasible in the country. However, if active coronavirus infection rates are very high, too many pools might test positive and strategy becomes less cost-effective, Anu Acharya, a leading expert on genetic testing in India was quoted as saying by IDFC Institute.

Seroprevalence studies are conducted in a random population in areas. These studies are essential to gauge the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Such studies have been carried out in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. The presence of antibodies tends to indicate that the Coronavirus infected population would have immunity for a certain period of time.

This new study by IDFC Institute titled “Prevalence of COVID-19 In Rural Versus Urban Areas in a Low-Income Country: Findings from a State-Wide Study in Karnataka, India”. The study was published recently as a preprint in medRxiv.

Till November 12, Karnataka has reported total active Coronavirus cases of 29,470, total discharges of 8,14,949, and a death toll of 11,474. The state reported a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent and a case fatality rate of 0.99 per cent, according to details provided Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka government.

