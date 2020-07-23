Coronavirus cases in Karnataka: Biggest single-day spike of over 5,000 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

By: |
Published: July 23, 2020 9:37 PM

Karnataka on Thursday recorded a biggest single-day surge of over 5,000 cases and 97 related fatalities

Karnataka on Thursday recorded a biggest single-day surge of over 5,000 cases and 97 related fatalities, taking the total number of people who tested positive for the virus to 80,863, the health department said. The day also saw a record 2,071 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 5,030 fresh cases reported, a whopping 2,207 cases
were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of July 23 evening, cumulatively 80,863 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,616 deaths and 29,310 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 49,931 active cases, 49,291 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 640 are in ICU. Out of the 97 deaths reported on Thursday 48 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 8, Dakshina Kannada 7 and others.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 2,207, followed by Raichur 258, Kalaburagi 229, Dakshina Kannada 218, and others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 39,200 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada 4,209 and Kalaburagi 3,370.

