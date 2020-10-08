Coronavirus cases in India: What’s the status of Covid-19 spread? Check state-wise data

Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccine tracker: Earlier on August 12, Russia's first Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V received approval from the Moscow-based regulator. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in India: In India, the daily number of recoveries remains higher than the detection of new positive Coronavirus cases for the 15 of the last 20 days. This has led to a reduction in the caseload. The slowdown has been reported from all the states except for Kerala, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh. The Coronavirus active cases went down by over one lakh in the last three weeks, as per a report in The Indian Express.

As many as 83,011 single-day recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours as against 78,524 new confirmed cases. The total recovered cases stand at 58,27,704. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 49 lakh and stood at 49,25,279, the Union Ministry of Health said in a statement on October 8.

Seven states or UTs have reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent. As many as 22 states or UTs have a positivity rate less than the national average. The cumulative Positivity Rate is 8.19 per cent and is on a continuous decline, the Union Ministry of Health data says.

The Active Cases are less than 10 lakh for the 17th day in a row. Presently the active cases comprise merely 13.20 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 9,02,425, as per the Union Ministry of Health data.

A higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 85.25 per cent. Around 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with more than 16,000 single day recovery, according to the Union Ministry of Health data.

78,524 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 79 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 14,000 cases followed by Karnataka with nearly 11,000 cases, the Union Ministry of Health data says.

971 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in ten state or UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, as per the Union Ministry of Health data.

35 States/UTs have exceeded the advised number of 140 Tests per day per million population. The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 865. Nearly 12 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. With 11,94,321 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 8.34 crore (8,34,65,975), the Union Ministry of Health said.