  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus cases in India today: Over 18,000 new patients; Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab report spike

By: |
March 6, 2021 10:48 AM

As the cases of Coronavirus have increased in a number of states including Kerala and Maharashtra, the number of new Coronavirus cases outstripped the number of discharges on Friday by close to 4000.

In addition to the states of Kerala and Maharashtra which are witnessing another wave of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Northern state of Punjab has also been reporting more than 1000 new cases in the last couple of days.In addition to the states of Kerala and Maharashtra which are witnessing another wave of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Northern state of Punjab has also been reporting more than 1000 new cases in the last couple of days.

The total number of cases of Coronavirus in the country has increased by 18,327 on Friday, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,11,92,088 since the beginning of the outbreak last year. The latest daily Covid-19 figures were issued by the Union Health Ministry in its daily brief. In addition to the increasing cases of Coronavirus, a total of 108 Covid-19 related deaths were also reported in various parts of the country on Friday, taking the death toll to a total of 1,57,656.

As the cases of Coronavirus have increased in a number of states including Kerala and Maharashtra, the number of new Coronavirus cases outstripped the number of discharges on Friday by close to 4000. While about 18k cases were reported on Friday, only 14,234 discharges were reported on the same day. The number of total active Coronavirus cases in the country is also increasing due to a spike in daily cases and has now reached 1,80,304. In addition to the states of Kerala and Maharashtra which are witnessing another wave of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Northern state of Punjab has also been reporting more than 1000 new cases in the last couple of days. On Thursday the state registered a total of 1071 new cases which was the highest number since October 13.

Related News

In comparison to Covid-19 tally on Thursday, the country reported a hike of about 2000 cases on Friday. The daily new cases registered on Thursday were 16,838 which increased to 18,327 on Friday. Even as the number of cases of Coronavirus increases in the country, the second phase of Coronavirus vaccination is also making big strides in vaccinating elder population of the country in various private and government hospitals across the country. India started its second phase of Coronavirus vaccination on March 1 under which senior citizens(above 60) and those above 45 and suffering from co-morbidities like Diabetes, heart ailments are being inoculated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus cases in India today Over 18000 new patients Maharashtra Kerala Punjab report spike
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine
2Biden urged not to accept India and S African proposal at WTO on COVID-19
3US export curbs can limit COVID-19 vaccine production, availability: Poonawalla