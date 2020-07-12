Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown in many states today; total COVID-19 cases jump to 8.5 lakh

Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19 cases State Wise Latest Updates: As many as 28,637 new COVID-19 cases and 551 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases inn India now stand at 8,49,553 including 29,22,58 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/discharged/migrated 22,674 deaths, the Ministry of Health said today. COVID-19 has now hit the Bollywood. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Highlights
Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital, where megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachahan have been admitted after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. Security has also been stepped up outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area here, they said. (PTI)
Record single-day spike of 28,637 COVID-19 cases has taken India's tally to 8,49,553. Death toll has gone up to to 22,674 with 551 more deaths, Health ministry said today.
Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19. The development of Chauhan testing positive for the dreaded virus emerged late on Saturday night from the tweets of former India players Aakash Chopra and R P Singh, who wished him a speedy recovery. Read More
At least 18 people have tested COVID19 positive at Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence) in Mumbai after they got themselves tested on their own. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to get them tested again:, BMC Sources said today. (ANI)