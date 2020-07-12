Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown in many states today; total COVID-19 cases jump to 8.5 lakh

Security beefed up outside Nanavati Hospital, Amitabh Bachchan's home

Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital, where megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachahan have been admitted after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. Security has also been stepped up outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area here, they said. (PTI)