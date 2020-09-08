Coronavirus cases in India: Pune becomes first district to report over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in India: However, in a positive sign, the mortality rate is slowing down in the Pune district. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in India: Pune is the first district in India to record over 2 lakh coronavirus cases. This has come after the district was declared as a hotspot of the coronavirus disease in the country. So far, Pune has reported more number of cases than maximum states across India. However, there is a discrepancy in the data released by the state government and the district administration. As per the district administration, the total number of COVID infections in Pune stood at 1,97,286 but the state bulletin shows the number crossing 2.03 lakh, as per The Indian Express report.

A central team had visited the Pune to monitor the situation and estimated that the number of coronavirus cases in the city was likely to go up to 2.43 lakh by September 21. Pune has been adding well over 3,000 cases on a daily basis. Pune district had over 1 lakh cases on August 5. It had over 50,000 cases on July 18. This shows the number of coronavirus cases in Pune doubled in a month’s time, The Indian Express report says.

However, in a positive sign, the mortality rate is slowing down in the Pune district. Pune has recorded a mortality rate of 2.2 per cent even as Maharashtra has 2.9 per cent mortality rate. India has recorded a mortality rate of 1.72 per cent. The district administration has cited high number of rapid antigen tests as the reason behind the rapid growth in coronavirus cases. The administration has also been focusing on reducing deaths than containing the spread of the COVID infection, as per The Indian Express report.

However, there are issues regarding monitoring the containment zones and the situation of an area. Police barricades have come up to restrict the movement of the public. The mandatory use of the mask is not properly followed. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has empowered to deputy engineer, junior engineer, health inspector, encroachment inspector, maintenance surveyor, and office superintendent to penalise violators Rs 500 each for not wearing masks. Apart from this, the penalty for spitting in public places has been increased to Rs 1,000.