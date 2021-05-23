Coronavirus Cases India Live Updates: India reports 2.4 lakh new cases; over 19.49 crore vaccine doses administered

Coronavirus Lockdown and Curfew Extended Live Updates, Covid-19 Cases in India Live: As India battles a severe second wave of the coronavirus, the cases seem to be reducing in the country. In the past 24 hours, the country has reported 2,40,842 new cases, along with 3,741 deaths. This has led the total case count in the country to 2,65,30,132, while the number of deaths have crossed 2.99 lakh, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The active cases in the country stand at 28.05 lakh currently, while the total number of recovered cases stand 2,34,25,467.
Also read | Batting Covid-19: Situation stabilising with reduction in daily cases, says health ministry
Over the past few days, the country has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily cases, even as the daily number of COVID-19 tests are at a record high of 20 lakh for a few days.
During this, the vaccination drive in the country is still ongoing, even as there has been a shortage of doses, according to some states. The ministry shared that by the end of the vaccination session on Saturday, a total of 19.49 crore vaccine doses have been administered, of which 15.19 crore are first doses and 4.3 crore are second doses.
With the addition of 1,001 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,08,647, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 8,820, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.73 per cent, he added. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. (PTI)
The Delhi Police has registered more than 600 cases and arrested over 300 people in connection with Covid-related crimes, officials said on Saturday. According to the data shared by police, 109 cases of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and coronavirus drugs were registered between April 13 and May 18. While 492 cases of alleged cheating of people on the pretext of providing them Covid-related help were lodged during the same period, police said. A total of 312 people have been apprehended, they said, adding most of the arrests were made outside the national capital. (PTI)
Assam reported 79 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday taking the death toll to 2,667, while 5,980 new cases pushed the tally to 3,65,620, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. Currently, the state has 54,058 active cases, it said. Altogether 4,659 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,07,548 in the state. Of the fresh fatalities, 19 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and nine from Kamrup. (PTI)
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 9,45,694 on Saturday after 4,328 people tested positive for the infection, while 103 fatalities took the toll to 12,494, a health official said. The number of recoveries stood at 8,62,660 after 1,358 people were discharged from hospitals and 8,273 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 70,540 active cases, he said. "Raipur district reported 260 cases, taking the total count of infection to 1,54,767, including 3,055 deaths. Surguja recorded 390 cases, Balrampur 345 and Janjgir-Champa 315, among other districts. With 67,142 samples tested on Saturday, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 85,74,978," he said.