Coronavirus Cases India Live Updates: India reports 2.4 lakh new cases; over 19.49 crore vaccine doses administered

Coronavirus updates LIVE: During this, the vaccination drive in the country is still ongoing.

Coronavirus Lockdown and Curfew Extended Live Updates, Covid-19 Cases in India Live: As India battles a severe second wave of the coronavirus, the cases seem to be reducing in the country. In the past 24 hours, the country has reported 2,40,842 new cases, along with 3,741 deaths. This has led the total case count in the country to 2,65,30,132, while the number of deaths have crossed 2.99 lakh, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The active cases in the country stand at 28.05 lakh currently, while the total number of recovered cases stand 2,34,25,467.

Also read | Batting Covid-19: Situation stabilising with reduction in daily cases, says health ministry

Over the past few days, the country has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily cases, even as the daily number of COVID-19 tests are at a record high of 20 lakh for a few days.

During this, the vaccination drive in the country is still ongoing, even as there has been a shortage of doses, according to some states. The ministry shared that by the end of the vaccination session on Saturday, a total of 19.49 crore vaccine doses have been administered, of which 15.19 crore are first doses and 4.3 crore are second doses.

Catch all the live updates on Financial Express.