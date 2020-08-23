  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus cases in India cross 30-lakh mark! Over 22.8 lakh recover so far

Published: August 23, 2020 10:35 AM

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 8,01,147 samples being tested on Saturday.

India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, the country’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

There are 7,07,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

