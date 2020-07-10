  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus cases in India: Record-breaking spree continues as India adds over 26,500 cases in a day

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:55 AM

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,95,51, while there are 2,76,685 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,95,51, while there are 2,76,685 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed. “Thus, around 62.42 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners. Of the 475 deaths, 219 are from Maharashtra, 65 from Tamil Nadu,45 from Delhi,27 from West Bengal, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Karnataka, 15 from Gujarat, 13 from Andhra Pradesh, 9 from Rajasthan, eight from Bihar, seven from Telangana, six from Assam, five each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, four from Odisha and one from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jhakhand and Meghalaya.

