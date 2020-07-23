  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus cases in India: COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark

Published: July 23, 2020 11:48 AM

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country,the data updated at 8 am showed.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death-toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country crossed the 12-lakh mark just three days after it crossed the 11-lakh milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country,the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Thus 63.18 per cent people have recovered so far.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners. Of the 1,129 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 518 are from Tamil Nadu, 280 from Maharashtra, 65 from Andhra Pradesh,55 from Karnataka, 39 from West Bengal, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 28 from Gujarat, 14 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana and Jharkhand have reported nine fatalities each followed by Haryana with eight deaths, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan six each, Odisha five, Goa and Uttarakhand two each while Kerala, Puducherry, Tripura and Chandigarh have registered a fatality each.

