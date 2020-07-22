Coronavirus cases in India: COVID-19 tally climbs to 11,92,915, recoveries surge to 7,53,049

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday. (IE photo)

India added 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the country’s tally to 11,92,915, while recoveries surged to 7,53,049 with 28,472 people having recuperated in a day, the highest so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,11,133 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, while 7,53,049 people having recovered so far.Thus 63.13 per cent people have recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000. Of the 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 246 are from Maharashtra, 75 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Karnataka, 37 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 34 from Gujarat, 27 from Delhi, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 each from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Telangana has reported seven fatalities each followed by Odisha with six deaths, Chhattisgarh four, Goa three, Jharkhand two while Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab and Tripura have registered a fatality each.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday, Of the total 28,732 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 12,276 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,690 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,626, Gujarat 2,196, Karnataka 1,464, Uttar Pradesh 1,229, West Bengal 1,182, Andhra Pradesh 758 and Madhya Pradesh 756.

So far, 577 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 429 in Telangana, 364 in Haryana, 263 in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir each, 217 in Bihar, 103 in Odisha, 58 in Assam, 55 in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand each and 44 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 30 deaths, Chhattisgarh 29, Goa 26, Chandigarh 12, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 8, Meghalaya 4, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Ladakh has reported two fatality each.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,27,031 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,80,643, Delhi at 1,25,096, Karnataka at 71,069, Andhra Pradesh at 58,668, Uttar Pradesh at 53,288, Gujarat at 50,379 and Telangana at 47,705.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 47,030 in West Bengal, 31,373 in Rajasthan, 28,952 in Bihar, 27,462 in Haryana, 25,382 in Assam and 24,095 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 18,757 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 15,258, Kerala 13,994, while Punjab has 10,889 cases.

A total of 6,159 have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand, 5,729 in Chhattisgarh, 4,849 in Uttarakhand, 4,027 in Goa, 3,331 in Tripura, 2,179 in Puducherry, 2,015 in Manipur, 1,664 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,198 in Ladakh. Nagaland has recorded 1,030 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 858, Chandigarh 751 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 705 cases.

Meghalaya has reported 490 cases, Sikkim 330, Mizoram has registered 317 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 212 cases.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.