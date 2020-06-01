  • MORE MARKET STATS
Coronavirus Live Updates: India moves to 7th spot among top 10 worst-affected nations in the world

Updated:Jun 01, 2020 8:16:20 am

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has recorded over 1.88 lakh cases and the death toll in the country stands at 5,164.

lockdown 5 news, coronavirus updates, covid 19 state wise tallyNight curfew – from 9 pm to 5 am – will remain enforce, the government said in its new lockdown 5 guidelines.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Cases, State Wise Tally, Lockdown 5 News: India has now moved to the seventh spot among the top ten worst affected countries in the world by COVID-19 pandemic. India has recorded over 1.88 lakh cases and the death toll in the country stands at 5,164. Over 86,000 people have recovered from the infection so far. Amid the rapidly rising coronavirus cases, the government has decided relax lockdown rules from today, June 1. A complete nationwide lockdown was announced in March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initially, the lockdown was announced for 21 days, however, with COVID-19 cases spread fast, it has been extended four times.

After over two months of lockdown, the government has decided to open the economy in a phase-wise manner. Describing it as Unlock 1.0, the government has decided to open malls, hotels, places of worships and restaurants from June 8 with social distancing norms and other precautions. However, such establishments in containment zones shall remain shut till further orders. Private and government offices have also been opened with staggered timings and workforce. Night curfew – from 9 pm to 5 am – will remain enforce, the government said in its new lockdown 5 guidelines.

    08:09 (IST)01 Jun 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Ganga Ghats remain closed during Ganga Dussehra today

    Ganga Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra today, as gathering of devotees is restricted to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The central government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 8, as per ANI report.

    08:07 (IST)01 Jun 2020
    Coronavirus India update: Strict vigil at Delhi-Noida border

    Police have maintained a strict vigil at Delhi-Noida border which continues to remain sealed. People have to obtain passes to enter Delhi or Noida. Police have been checking ID cards, as per the ANI report.

