Coronavirus Live Updates: India moves to 7th spot among top 10 worst-affected nations in the world

Night curfew – from 9 pm to 5 am – will remain enforce, the government said in its new lockdown 5 guidelines.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Cases, State Wise Tally, Lockdown 5 News: India has now moved to the seventh spot among the top ten worst affected countries in the world by COVID-19 pandemic. India has recorded over 1.88 lakh cases and the death toll in the country stands at 5,164. Over 86,000 people have recovered from the infection so far. Amid the rapidly rising coronavirus cases, the government has decided relax lockdown rules from today, June 1. A complete nationwide lockdown was announced in March 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initially, the lockdown was announced for 21 days, however, with COVID-19 cases spread fast, it has been extended four times.

After over two months of lockdown, the government has decided to open the economy in a phase-wise manner. Describing it as Unlock 1.0, the government has decided to open malls, hotels, places of worships and restaurants from June 8 with social distancing norms and other precautions. However, such establishments in containment zones shall remain shut till further orders. Private and government offices have also been opened with staggered timings and workforce. Night curfew – from 9 pm to 5 am – will remain enforce, the government said in its new lockdown 5 guidelines.

