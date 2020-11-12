  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus cases in India: Active Covid-19 cases slip below 5 lakh; Delhi, Haryana showing reverse trend

New Delhi | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 12:34 PM

Coronavirus Covid-19 cases in India: In the past 24 hours, Delhi has added the most number of active cases with 1244, followed by Haryana (692), Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

Crowded market ahead of Diwali in Delhi (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 cases in India: In a positive sign for India, the number of active Coronavirus cases has slipped to half of the figures reported during the peak. At its peak during the second week of September, the active Covid19 cases shot to 10.17 lakh, as per the Indian Express report. However, the numbers have drastically declined and on November 12, the active coronavirus cases tally stood at 4,89,294, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

During the peak, India was reporting around 90,000 cases per day. However, for the last 40 days, the detection of new cases has been lower than that of the cured or discharged cases. India has a total of 4,89,294 active coronavirus cases, 5.63 per cent of the total cases, 80,66,501 cured cases with 92.89 per cent of recovery rate, and the death toll stood at 1,28,121 with 1.48 per cent case fatality rate, the Ministry of Health data stated on Thursday morning.

In the last 24 hours, 47,905 new Coronavirus cases and 550 Covid-19 deaths have been detected across India. There has been a decrease of 5,363 in active cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 52,718 Covid positive patients have been discharged during the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi has added the most number of active cases with 1244, followed by Haryana (692), Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Kerala, and West Bengal have reported a decline in active cases. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal most number of Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health’s state-wise data shows.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has interacted with Chief Ministers, state Health Ministers, and officials of Goa, Tripura, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Manipur. Dr. Vardhan has asserted that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is essential as it is the most “potent Social Vaccine”.

