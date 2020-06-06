Arvind kejriwal: No hospital can deny admission to any suspected patient in Delhi now; issues order

Delhi Coronavirus Update: Arvind Kejriwal warns hospitals denying admission to patients. (File pic)

Delhi Coronavirus cases: Delhi government is going to issue an order according to which no hospital in the state can deny admission to any suspected COVID-19 patient, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Amid allegations of black marketing of beds in Delhi hospitals, Kejriwal warned hospitals that are denying admission to patients. “Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared,” Kejriwal said.

As COVID-19 cases in Delhi has surged, several reports recently claimed that hospitals are denying admission to patients. This, despite repeated assurances by the CM that there are more than enough numbers of beds in hospitals marked for COVID-19 patients.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi

As of today, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 26,334, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are total 15,311 active cases while 10,315 patients have been cured/discharged and 708 have died.

Kejriwal said Delhi government had earlier launched a mobile app to stop black marketing of beds. “We had launched a mobile app to prevent the black marketing of beds. We had thought of making information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. However, there was an uproar over it as if we committed a crime.”

Priority on saving lives

The Delhi CM said the biggest priority of Delhi government is to save lives at this time at any cost. However, he appealed to asymptomatic people not to go for testing. “If all asymptomatic people reach hospitals for tests, then the system will collapse. He appealed to asymptomatic people to not go for testing,” Kejriwal said.