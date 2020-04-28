Coronavirus cases in Aurangabad double to 105 in 24 hours

In Hingoli, a minor boy, who had returned from Mumbai and was subsequently quarantined at a facility in the district, tested positive on Tuesday, local surveillance officer Dr Ganesh Jogdand said.

Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra saw a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with the figure nearly doubling and crossing the 100-mark in just 24 hours on Tuesday, officials told. The number of COVID-19 patients in the city, which was 53 on Monday evening, soared to 105 by Tuesday evening, they said here.

The adjoining Hingoli district also saw detection of two fresh cases, one of them a minor boy, taking the tally to 14, the officials told. Civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey tweeted about the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

“We are (now) testing more suspects than earlier period. Capacity of AMC (Aurangabad Municipal Corporation) to trace contacts (of COVID-19 patients) has also significantly gone up,” he said. In Hingoli, a minor boy, who had returned from Mumbai and was subsequently quarantined at a facility in the district, tested positive on Tuesday, local surveillance officer Dr Ganesh Jogdand said. The boy hails from Sengaon tehsil of Hingoli district, he added.