Coronavirus Top Updates: India reports massive jump in daily Covid-19 cases; Active cases increase to 44,513

Coronavirus June 12 Updates: India’s daily Covid-19 case count breached the 8500 mark for yet another day on Sunday, and although the officials have been repeatedly asking the public not to panic, the data speaks otherwise. India logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the official data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

Let’s dive into the daily statistics and break down the severity related to the new jump in cases across India. The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 0.10% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66%.

– An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

– Situation in Maharashtra is still not under control. Maharashtra’s Thane district has reported 543 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, raising its infection count to 7,13,653, an official told PTI on Sunday. These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said. The district had reported 531 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and 513 infections on Thursday, as per official data.

– Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 195-crore mark on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The ministry mentioned that more than 11 lakh (11,30,430) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

– On the other hand, Mainland China reported 275 new coronavirus cases for June 11, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. reported Reuters. That was up from 210 new cases a day earlier – 79 symptomatic and 131 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.