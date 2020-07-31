Coronavirus Unlock 3 Lockdown Live: India records highest ever spike in daily COVID19 cases

Coronavirus cases covid19 tracker Lockdown news Unlock 3 news live updates: Meanwhile, the Centre wants to raise Coronavirus COVID19 testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in the medium term. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases covid19 tracker Lockdown news Unlock 3 news live updates: Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 16.5 lakh-mark. Several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and West Bengal have issued Unlock 3 guidelines extending lockdown in the month of August. While the central government in its Unlock 3.0 guidelines had announced a number of relaxations and lifted the night curfew, the state governments have laid their separate norms to check the spread of Coronavirus.

On Friday, India recorded 55,079 fresh Covid19 Coronavirus cases. With this, the present coronavirus tally stands at 16,38,871. In the last 24 hours, 779 COVID19 related deaths have been recorded taking the total death toll to 35,747. There are 5,45,318 active cases Coronavirus active cases and 10,57,806 have been discharged. The recovery rate was 64.54 per cent and the fatality rate was at 2.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Centre wants to raise Coronavirus COVID19 testing capacity to 10 lakhs tests per day in the medium term. Over 6 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The central government continues to implement a strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, and treatment to effectively tackle pandemic, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also allowed weekly vegetable markets to function on a trial basis for a week with social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had allowed street hawkers to function in the national capital on a trial basis for a week from 10 am to 8 pm. It was decided on Thursday that street hawkers will be permitted to function in the future without any limitations on operating hours, Delhi Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

