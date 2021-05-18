Coronavirus Cases India Live News: PM Modi to interact with state, district officials on Covid-19 management at 11 am today as virus spreads to rural areas

Though the number of Coronavirus infections has fallen, India has been witnessing over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases per day for the past few weeks.

Covid India Live Update, Coronavirus Cases and Lockdown in India Live Coverage: Silver lining in India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic! For the past few days, Coronavirus infections in India have started declining. The number of per day Covid-19 cases has plunged more than 1 lakh cases – from over 4 lakh cases during end-April to nearly 3 lakh cases today. However, the high fatalities rate of Covid-19 is a worry for the government. The country has been reporting over 4,000 deaths per day due to complications linked to coronavirus infections for the past 10-15 days. Another concern is the spread of the virus to rural areas. According to the data, the second wave of Coronavirus infections has already started spreading to rural areas.

In order to contain the virus infections, almost the entire country is under some kind of Covid-19 restrictions, be it lockdown or curfew. On Saturday, West Bengal imposed a lockdown. States/UTs like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala have extended Covid-19 lockdown. Punjab has also extended Corona restrictions. Once Covid-19 epicentre, Maharashtra would remain under lockdown-like restrictions till the morning of June 1. In South, Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced a complete lockdown, extending the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May-end. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also under lockdown.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra will interact with field officials from states and districts across the country regarding their experience in handling the Coronavirus today (May 18) at 11 am. As per the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), officials from Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will attend the meeting.

Many of these districts have seen a huge surge in cases and widespread infection. During the interaction, officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing the ongoing battle against Covid-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, said a statement.

As the world’s second-most populous nation tries to find a way out of the second wave of coronavirus infections, here are the latest, confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe: