Corona LIVE: PM Modi to hold meeting with DMs, field officials of 10 states on Covid management today at 11 am

India has been battling a severe second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country.

Covid India Live Update, Coronavirus Cases and Lockdown in India Live Coverage: Will India face a third wave of Coronavirus infections? No one can predict this. But if we follow the Covid-19 restrictions and take a vaccine, we can expect, the next wave, if at all comes, will be a weaker one. However, India has started witnessing a massive fall in daily Coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the country reported below 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases, for the third consecutive day. The positivity rate has also fallen. But the high number of deaths remains a worry. India has seen over 75,000 deaths linked to Coronavirus complications so far this month, by far the highest for any month. The previous record was held by April 2021 which saw about 49,000 deaths.

Also read: Expect Covid-19 containment from August but serious work ahead, says Global expert Bhramar Mukherjee

According to data from Union Health Ministry, India reported 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has reported below 3 lakh cases for the fourth day in a row.

States/UTs like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka, till some time ago the biggest contributors to India’s Covid-19 tally, have started reporting fewer cases, an indication that the Covid-19 pandemic may be shrinking. However, an analysis of this month’s data showed that the Covid-19 wave has now shifted to eastern India as the region has started reporting more cases while western India, till now the epicentre of Covid-19 surge, has seen a decline in Coronavirus infections. In the South, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, however, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka have started seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases.

Also read: CoWIN Vaccine Registration for 18+ Age: Registration for COVID-19 vaccination India phase 3 kicks off — here’s all there is to know

Amid this Prime Minister Narendra will hold a meeting today at 11 am on Covid-19 management. He will interact with the DMs and field officials of 10 states-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh. Officials from the Union Health Ministry will also participate. According to sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend the virtual meeting. She had skipped PM Modi’s last Covid-19 meeting with chief ministers on April 24.

As the country tries to find a way out of the second wave with Coronavirus infections spreading to rural areas, here are the latest, confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe: