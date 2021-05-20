Corona LIVE: PM Modi to hold meeting with DMs, field officials of 10 states on Covid management today at 11 am

Covid India Live Update, Coronavirus Cases and Lockdown in India Live Coverage: Will India face a third wave of Coronavirus infections? No one can predict this. But if we follow the Covid-19 restrictions and take a vaccine, we can expect, the next wave, if at all comes, will be a weaker one. However, India has started witnessing a massive fall in daily Coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the country reported below 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases, for the third consecutive day. The positivity rate has also fallen. But the high number of deaths remains a worry. India has seen over 75,000 deaths linked to Coronavirus complications so far this month, by far the highest for any month. The previous record was held by April 2021 which saw about 49,000 deaths.
According to data from Union Health Ministry, India reported 2,76,070 new Covid-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has reported below 3 lakh cases for the fourth day in a row.
States/UTs like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka, till some time ago the biggest contributors to India’s Covid-19 tally, have started reporting fewer cases, an indication that the Covid-19 pandemic may be shrinking. However, an analysis of this month’s data showed that the Covid-19 wave has now shifted to eastern India as the region has started reporting more cases while western India, till now the epicentre of Covid-19 surge, has seen a decline in Coronavirus infections. In the South, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, however, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka have started seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases.
Amid this Prime Minister Narendra will hold a meeting today at 11 am on Covid-19 management. He will interact with the DMs and field officials of 10 states-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh. Officials from the Union Health Ministry will also participate. According to sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend the virtual meeting. She had skipped PM Modi’s last Covid-19 meeting with chief ministers on April 24.
As the country tries to find a way out of the second wave with Coronavirus infections spreading to rural areas, here are the latest, confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe:
Highlights
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will participate in a meeting called by PM Modi today. Chief Secretary, Health Secretary along with DM's of nine districts will also be participating in the meeting virtually. (ANI)
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with directors of IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs today on COVID19 management, online learning and latest status of implementation of the NEP 2020 (ANI)
PM Modi will interact with the DMs and field officials of 10 States-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh today. (ANI)
The Odisha government has asked district authorities to desist from COVID-19 drive-in vaccination and inoculation at doorstep. A top Health department official said that it has come to the notice of the state government that COVID-19 drive-in vaccination and doorstep vaccination has been started in some districts. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, P K Mohapatra in a letter to authorities on Wednesday said: "You are requested to refrain from such strategies and only to conduct sessions in suitable CVCs (covid vaccination centres) with adequate space following the COVID-19 operational guidelines." "In drive-in/doorstep strategies, it will be difficult to manage Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI), if it occurs, and there is also a high likelihood of vaccine wastage," Mohapatra said. (PTI)
Thane has reported961 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,04,448, an official said on Thursday. Besides these new cases recorded on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, taking the death toll in the district to 8,648, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.71 per cent, he added. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. (PTI)
Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday. READ MORE
With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours. The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,23,55,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. (PTI)