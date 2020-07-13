Coronavirus: As worldwide cases cross 13 million, WHO chief warns COVID-19 outbreak may get ‘worse and worse and worse’

Infections rose above 13 million across the world on Monday, climbing by one million in just five days in a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people.
The raging coronavirus pandemic has the potential to get far worse if all nations do not adhere to basic healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday.
“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
“If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way.”
