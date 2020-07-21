Coronavirus: As studies show positive results, here’s all we know so far about COVID-19 vaccine candidates

Over 150 vaccine candidates are being developed all over the world for COVID-19.

Coronavirus vaccines: The Lancet Journal on Monday released two studies on potential vaccines for the novel coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc all over the world. According to the studies, the two vaccine candidates – one developed by CanSino Biologics in China and the other by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc – generated immune responses among the volunteers and did not cause any dangerous side effects. Apart from this, a different kind of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer along with German BioNTech also showed positive results in the early clinical trials, according to a statement released by Pfizer on Monday.

Here is what we know so far about coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccines for COVID-19: Key developments so far