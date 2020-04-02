Coronavirus: Another death in Rajasthan, 13 fresh Covid-19 cases; total tally jumps to 133

13 new persons, including a woman, were tested positive for coronavirus till Thursday evening.

An 85-year-old coronavirus patient died and 13 others, including three who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, were tested positive in Rajasthan on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases to 133. Three of the 13 new positive cases are from Udaipur, Dholpur and Bharatpur (one each) and they are the first case in their respective district.

The octogenarian who died was Sohan Lal, who was also suffering from brain hemorrhage, and was admitted to the SMS Hospital on Tuesday. “One person who had tested positive and was from Alwar, admitted in SMS has died. He was a known case of brain stroke paralysis,”Additional chief secretary medical and health Rohit Kumar Singh said.

This is the third coronavirus death in the state.

Two coronavirus deaths have occurred in Bhilwara but officials maintained that they died due to co-morbid conditions. Earlier, an Italian man, who was the first one to be tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, also died due to cardiac arrest and he had recovered from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 13 new persons, including a woman, were tested positive for coronavirus till Thursday evening. Seven of them are from Ramganj area of Jaipur, which has become a new hotspot of coronavirus positive cases, two are from Jodhpur, and one each is from Jhunjhunu, Dholpur, Bharatpur and Udaipur.

Three men from Jhunjhunu, Dholpur and Bharatpur, who have been tested positive on Thursday, are those who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. Of the two persons tested positive in Jodhpur is a 26-year-old woman with a travel history to Ahmedabad and a 16-year-old boy in Udaipur.

The Udaipur boy has a travel history of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. So far, 14 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have tested positive in the state. Of the total 133 positive cases, 18 are those who were evacuated from Iran and are in the Indian Army’s isolation facility.

Rest 115 cases are in 15 districts of Rajasthan. With 41 cases, Jaipur is on the top in the state in coronavirus cases and 33 of them are from Ramganj area only. Twenty-six are in Bhilwara, 10 in Jodhpur, nine in Jhunjhunu, eight in Churu, five in Ajmer, four in Tonk, three in Dungarpur, two each in Pratapgarh and Alwar and one each in Pali, Sikar, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Udaipur. Udaipur, Dholpur and Bharatpur were on Thursday added to the list of districts having coronavirus cases.