Coronavirus alert! Why COVID-19 numbers in India witnessing rise?

India is fighting coronavirus COVID-19. (Representative image by Reuters)

India is in the middle of a war against coronavirus and the invisible enemy in the form of deadly COVID-19 is testing our resilience more than ever! When the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared its daily data on May 5 morning, the counting revealed that over 3900 coronavirus positive cases were recorded in 24 hours along with 195 COVID-19 related deaths. In fact, over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the first four days of May even as Lockdown extension was implemented on May 4 with relaxations. The overall tally of coronavirus cases is galloping towards 47,000.

Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, and West Bengal have added more number of coronavirus cases and deaths than other states in India. Also, the first-day of lockdown extension 3.0, social distancing norms were seen violated as many people thronged the liquor shops across India. In several states, the movement of migrant labourers also ignored physical distancing guidelines, as per a report by Indian Express.

Maharashtra: On Monday, Maharashtra alone reported 1567 coronavirus positive cases. However, out of 1567, more than half were from earlier days.

Tamil Nadu: The southern state recorded 527 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. This is the highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases in the state so far.

Delhi has recorded over 300 coronavirus cases on Monday. Gujarat also recorded over 300 cases on Monday.

West Bengal, meanwhile, revised the tally of coronavirus cases and changed the format of reporting COVID-19 details. West Bengal state government revealed that the state had 1259 cases till Monday. It had also stated that the number of deaths due to COVID-19 was 133. Out of that, 87 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported from Kolkata. Only Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad have reported more deaths than Kolkata.

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria told IE that notwithstanding the lockdown, COVID-19 cases growth curve has not shown a downward trend. Claiming this as a matter of concern, Guleria said that the growth curve was flattened due to lockdown but the desired bend down has not happened so far. Guleria said that the upcoming four to six weeks will be pivotal as lockdown can’t remain forever. However, in a ray of hope, the rise of cases is not so exponential that we can’t tackle it, said the AIIMS Director.